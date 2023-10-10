Britain’s Got Talent favourite welcomes second baby and shares first picture and sentimental name

BGT star Michalakis ‘Lagi’ Andreas has announced the news of his and his wife Annika Crawford’s second baby’s birth.

The Stavros Flatley performer and Annika recently shared about his daughter being born on Instagram.

They uploaded a black-and-white image of the new arrival’s fingers intertwined with those of her parents in a touching shot.

Furthermore, Lagi and Annika also appeared to confirm the tot’s birthdate – and her sweet name.

BGT news: Stavros Flatley star a dad again

The couple wrote in their joint post’s caption: “Demetria Demetriou 02•10•2023.”

Their new daughter’s name could very well be a tribute to another former Britain’s Got Talent performer. Lagi memorably danced alongside his dad Demetrios on the ITV talent series.

They first appeared on BGT in the show’s third series in 2009. They reached the finals of the series but ended up finishing fourth behind acts including Diversity and Susan Boyle.

But Stavros Flatley also returned in 2019 for spin-off Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions – and were runners up behind Twist and Pulse!

How fans reacted

Lagi and Annika’s followers were delighted with their baby announcement.

“Congratulations, sending love to you all,” one commenter said as they passed on their well wishes.

“Love this! Massive congratulations!” echoed another.

Wonderful welcome to the world little one, congratulations to you all.

And a third person contributed: “Wonderful welcome to the world little one, congratulations to you all.”

Lagi had revealed that Annika and he were expecting again in July, having welcomed daughter Xenia into the world 19 months ago.

At the time, he shared a video consisting of clips of himself and his wife dancing, as well as glimpses of their wedding.

He wrote as a caption: “Guess we do this all again, couldn’t do it with anyone better.”

Now believed to be a hairdresser in Cyprus, Lagi and Annika are thought to have wed in 2022 after becoming engaged in 2020.

He and his dad split up their act following their 2019 comeback. But Demetrios is thought to have continued Stavros Flatley performances with his nephew Samson.

