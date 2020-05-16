BGT star Myra DuBois is hosting FREE comedy shows online during lockdown – here's how you can watch

Myra DuBois has left Britain's Got Talent fans wanting more tonight (May 16.).

The 32-year-old delivered a hilarious audition for judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

If you tuned in and wouldn't mind a little bit more from where that came from, we have good news.

Will the judges like Myra? (Credit: ITV)

The Myra DuBois show

Explaining what you can expect, she said: "It's my interactive self-help seminar – it's not an agony aunt show. I've never liked the term agony aunt.

"I'm something a little bit more conceptual. I'm doing a little bit of aromatherapy hopefully through this course of meditations contemplations and quantifications.

"You too will find a sense of inner peace that I've – what can I say – have started to take for granted."

The shows are on Myra's Facebook page every Wednesday at 8pm.

She added: "I'm giving the world of self-help the enema it desperately needs! Come; be cleansed."

AdMyras

Ahead of each show, Myra encourages her followers – who she has affectionately nicknamed her AdMyras – to tweet her their problems.

To date, she has received some "jaw-dropping" problems for fans.

However, the Rotherham native has assured. fans. there is no problem too shocking for her to solve.

Once the show begins, she reads out people's messages and offers her very hilarious words of wisdom.

"If you want your problem read out, tweet it me in advance," Myra noted, "a couple of days in advance. Not ten minutes before we go live.

"As in; today and tomorrow. But as always we will be taking live-tweets during the show. Keepin’ it live, keepin’ it interactive."

Myra hosts weekly comedy shows online (Credit: Syco/Thames)

Birthday wishes from Myra

Myra also offers personalised video messages for fans.

Usually she charges for the service, however, during lockdown, she's asked fans to simply make a donation instead.

"That sounds fair doesn't it," she added.

"You'll get a gorgeous personalised and edited video message of at least two minutes to surprise and delight your friends and loved ones."

Celebrity connections

Myra already has a pretty impressive celebrity fan base.

On Twitter, she's followed by Richard E. Grant, Rylan Clark-Neal, John Bishop and Gail Porter.

If you recognise her, that may be because Britain's Got Talent isn't Myra's first time on the box.

She's also been guest on The John Bishop Show, a panellist on Big Brother's Bit On The Side and she featured on Dom Jolly’s Fool Britannia.

Britain's Got Talent is on ITV, Saturdays at 8pm.

