BGT put through its third semi-final winner last night, as three judges – not including Amanda Holden – chose Magical Bones.

The magician and entertainer performed a moving routine, inspired by slave-turned-magician Henry Box Brown, on the ITV talent show on Saturday night.

BGT judge Amanda Holden had another finalist in mind (Credit: Shutterstock/ITV)

BGT audience emotional

Magical Bones – whose real name is Richard Essien – nearly left the virtual audience in tears as he managed to “transport” his girlfriend and his son all the way from Canada.

After finding out he had been the judges’ choice, and thus won the semi-final, Richard was clearly shocked.

He said: “I’m literally speechless, I don’t know what to say. Just thank you, thank you guys so much. You’re making dreams come true.”

Magical Bones had the BGT audience in the palm of his hands (Credit: Syco/Thames/ITV)

Magical Bones’ plan for the final

Host Dec then asked him if he had a routine planned for the final.

He said: “You’ve got to come back for the final in a few weeks. Have you thought that far ahead? Do you know what you’re going to do?”

After admitting he had, he said: “Actually I have. I was trying not to think that far ahead but I did have something special in mind, yeah.”

Richard was chosen by the judges – Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo, who is standing in for injured Simon Cowell.

The two other possible finalists are singer Sirine Jahangir and dance troupe X1X CREW, who had to take part all the way from India due to coronavirus restrictions.

Amanda Holden’s choice

While all the other judges chose Magical Bones, Amanda – who was outvoted three to one – admitted she would have chosen Sirine.

She said: “I love him but I would have gone for Sirine.”

Amanda would have chosen Sirine Credit: Photo by (Dymond/Thames/Syco/Shutterstock)

BGT public vote

It is now up to the public to vote in the other finalist, with Myra Dubois, Ember Trio, Sign Along With Us, Dario the Dinosaur, Bhim Niroula, Sirine Jahangir and X1X CREW in with a chance.

