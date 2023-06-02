BGT fans spot ‘feud’ between two of the show’s judges: ‘She clearly hates him’

BGT fans think they spotted a “feud” between two of the show’s judges in last night’s (June 1) semi-final as fans pointed out the behaviour of Alesha Dixon towards newcomer Bruno Tonioli.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli have been on the box all this week ahead of Sunday night’s live grand finale. However, despite the reveal of Noodle the Cat’s identity and 13-year-old Malakai’s emotional performance, fans still found themselves getting distracted by the behaviour between the two judges.

BGT fans think Alesha ‘obviously’ hates Bruno (Credit: ITV)

BGT fans think they’ve spotted ‘tension’ between judges Alesha and Bruno

In last night’s semi-final, judges Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli stole the show because fans are convinced they are “feuding”.

Fans think Bruno’s big reactions are bothering Alesha. One person said: “Anyone else get the vibe Alesha don’t like Bruno?” A second person agreed and speculated: “She is so fed up with him already, it’s written all over her face clear as day.” Another fan alleged: “It’s very obvious Alesha can’t stand Bruno.”

Alesha doesn’t like Bruno, you can tell.

At one point, Alesha told Bruno to sit down, leading fans to think there is tension between them. Another person speculated: “Alesha telling Bruno to sit down, she really dislikes the guy.” A fourth viewer wrote: “Alesha doesn’t like Bruno, you can tell.” A fifth person also alleged: “Alesha’s ‘shut the [bleep] up’ hair flick whenever Bruno stands up and talks is hilarious. She doesn’t like that man.”

Other fans disagreed, saying the two judges have known each other since they judged Strictly together in 2014. One person wrote: “I’m hearing people say Amanda and Alesha don’t like Bruno. Can you enlighten me why you think this?” A second person agreed: “Alesha and Bruno are friends! Have been since the Strictly days…it’s all rumours.”

Alesha and Bruno were all smiles on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

The pair were all smiles on Good Morning Britain

Despite fans being convinced of a feud, the pair were on smiles when they appeared together on Good Morning Britain today (May 2). As Simon Cowell joked that Bruno wasn’t exactly following the rules on the show, Amanda Holden said they “loved” having him as a judge.

She added: “I think he has done super well. His emotions are very close to the surface, he’s either super angry all the time, pressing the buzzer too early or in floods of tears. He’s done an outstanding job, he’s been absolutely brilliant.”

Bruno replaced David Walliams this year, after derogatory comments he made about contestants leaked. While fans have called for David to return, it sounds like Bruno has definitely won over his fellow judges.

Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives for ITV, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.

Read more: Ant and Dec booed as they issue apology and point finger at BGT co-star over his behaviour

Did you think the same? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.