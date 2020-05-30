Who is BGT star Imen Siar? Young singer hid incredible audition from her dad

Imen Siar hid her incredible voice from her father before auditioning for Britain's Got Talent.

The 21-year-old says her deeply religious dad Ahmed had never even heard her sing before the show.

Fearing he would disapprove, she decided to hide the fact she had put herself forward for Simon Cowell's talent show.

Imen Siar feared her dad would disapprove of BGT (Credit: Syco/Thames)

Imen Siar drops bombshell on BGT judges

During her audition, Imen told the judges: "My dad does not know I'm here today. He's never heard me sing before.

"He's starting to get it but he doesn't know how seriously I want it.

"I hope this is going to help him understand me and support me.

She added: "It's not about four yeses or 4,000 yeses from the audience. It's about getting a yes from my dad.

"Today I'm going to show him this is what I want to do in my life."

Imen's proud mother Houria has previously said that her daughter was singing before she could even speak.

Imen performs Alessia Cara’s Scars To Your Beautiful (Credit: Syco/Thames)

Support for Imen

Following her move to the UK from Italy, where she was born, Imen enrolled at Merton College where she studied health and social care.

The college's Twitter account has said: "We are very proud to be supporting former Merton College student Imen Siar's audition on Britain's Got Talent.

"This star singer regularly performed at college events and we look forward to watching Imen tonight on ITV at 8pm.

"It's a YES from us!

Imen, whose dream is to inspire Muslim girls, says she told her father about the BGT audition as soon as she left the stage.

She told the Mirror: "Dad thought I was at work but I couldn’t lie. As soon as the audition was over, I called to explain.

"Thankfully, he was happy and said he trusted me to make the right decisions. He can’t wait to see me on the show."

BGT success

Imen performed Alessia Cara’s Scars To Your Beautiful in the hope of winning over the judges.

After auditioning for Simon, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, she received four yeses.

She is also now a verified artist on Spotify and is signed to BPureSounds so her future is looking bright!

Before going out on stage, she tells the camera: "Today I'm really excited.

"I've been watching Britain's Got Talent for years and years. To think I"m going to be on the stage is mind-blowing."

Will she make it to the final?

Britain's Got Talent's semi-finals and final dates have yet to be confirmed.

