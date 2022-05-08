Fuming BGT viewers all make same complaint about last night’s show

BGT viewers were left shocked after an act made up of frontline workers wasn’t given the Golden Buzzer.

The Frontline Singers, including NHS and emergency service staff, performed on last night’s (Saturday May 7) show.

But even though the act received a standing ovation from the audition audience and a yes from each of the judges, many of those watching at home were not entirely happy with what they were watching.

That’s because, as some people expressed on social media, they felt the Frontline Singers should have been given a free run to the semi-final.

Frontline Singers impressed viewers – but should they have gone through to the semi finals? (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent YouTube)

BGT last night

The judges gushed over the Frontline Singers after the performance of their original song about the pandemic.

David Walliams said the audition was “an amazing moment” while Alesha Dixon hailed the “really moving” performance.

“So poignant, so lovely. We are in debt to you for your services. It was very touching,” Alesha added.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent fans fed up as they all say the same thing about the format

An emotional Amanda Holden thanked the singers: “It’s just wonderful that we can be part of it all.”

And Simon Cowell cooed: “What we’ve gone through in the last two years, it’s surreal. And out of it, comes moments like this.

“It gives us a chance to say thank you to all of you. Because it is people like yourselves who protected all of us.”

Simon Cowell applauds the Frontline Singers on BGT (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent YouTube)

However, even though the Frontline Singers sailed through to the next stage, some viewers were dissatisfied and made the same complaint on Twitter.

But it was clear the group immediately won over a lot of observers. And references to the Golden Buzzer were soon made.

One viewer wrote: “Now this is more like it! The Frontline Singers need a Golden Buzzer #BritainsGotTalent.”

Frontline Singers are emotional following their performance on BGT (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent YouTube)

BGT Golden Buzzer 2022

Someone else hinted at frustrations as they vented: “Push the Golden Buzzer for the NHS Simon… oh wait you can’t as you have already pushed it for an American singer who sang in The Greatest Showman movie!”

Another person seethed: “Why no Golden Buzzer for our front line workers? Shocking! #BritainsGotTalent.”

And there was another social media user who seemed to rankle at performers from places other than the UK receiving a Buzzer.

“No Golden Buzzer for frontline workers. FROM BRITAIN!! #BritainsGotTalent,” they emphasised.

Why no Golden Buzzer for our front line workers? Shocking!

“The Frontline Singers deserved a Golden Buzzer #BritainsGotTalent,” insisted yet another tweeter.

And somebody else moaned: “Nah this show annoys me so much. How you gonna give a Golden Buzzer to an already famous singer (Loren Allred) over the Frontline Singers or the little 9 year old Immy smh #BritainsGotTalent.”

Meanwhile, another supporter admitted they also would’ve preferred for the Frontline Singers to be backed as a form of thank you.

They posted: “#BritainsGotTalent Love, love, love the Front Line Singers. If you had me on the panel I would’ve pressed the Golden Buzzer.

“We might feel like we’re back to normal but they’re still dealing with the pandemic every day. Heroes all of them.”

Amanda Holden has already used her BGT Golden Buzzer this series (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent YouTube)

BGT Golden Buzzer 2022 so far

Alesha is the only BGT star yet to use her Golden Buzzer vote.

Magician Keiichi Iwasaki was given the golden thumbs up by Ant and Dec during the auditions that aired yesterday.

Read more: Netflix gameshow Bullshit: How does it work? Who is the host? How many episodes?

US singer Loren Allred previously received Amanda’s Golden Buzzer and comedian Axel Blake won over Simon.

David, meanwhile, awarded his Golden Buzzer to dance group Born To Perform.

Britain’s Got Talent next airs on ITV on Saturday May 14 at 8pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.