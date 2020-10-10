BGT star Jon Courtenay has won this year’s series after impressing the voting public in the final.

The musician was crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2020.

The other acts in the top three were Steve Royle, in third place, and Sign Along With Us in second.

Jon Courtenay has won in the BGT final (Credit: ITV)

What did BGT viewers say about Jon Courtenay winning?

Jon’s victory left viewers sorely divided, as they reacted on Twitter.

One said: “The best man won #BGT #BGT2020 #bgtfinal.”

Another wrote: “#bgt remind me not to watch the Royal Variety Performance.”

Top three was right this year, well done Jon.

A third tweeted: “Well that’s the most undeserved winner of @BGT I’ve ever seen. He was good but the weakest one of the show tonight. #BGT.”

Someone else put: “@joncourtenay Congrats, Jon! Well deserved winner #BritainsGotTalent #BGT.”

A fifth said: “Top three was right this year, well done Jon #BGT.”

“Crap winner for a crap series,” said a sixth, adding: “Makes sense.”

Another tweeted to say they thought Jon would soon disappear into obscurity.

Jon Courtenay beat Sign Along With Us to the top slot (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the final, Nabil Abdulrashid took a swipe at those who complained about him to Ofcom.

The stand-up comic joked his detractors aren’t able to write, as he quipped: “Glad we’re here, thought we wouldn’t make it.

“Lots of complaints, a lot of complaints.

BGT’s Nabil didn’t make the top three (Credit: ITV)

“They complained because we said black lives matter. Thousands of complaints. To be honest with you, I’m shocked that that many of them know how to write.

“They sent in thousands of angry letters. Hopefully if I annoy them today, they can progress on to words.”

It followed a joke from contestant Steve Royle that drew praise from those watching at home.

Steve Royle had viewers laughing with a joke about Rishi Sunak on BGT (Credit: ITV)

Steve Royle’s Rishi Sunak joke

The variety performer took a swipe at Chancellor Rishi Sunak, following his suggestion that workers from the hardest hit industries during the coronavirus pandemic should retrain for a new profession.

He joked, sparking howls of laughter from the judges: “Can I just say, if Rishi Sunak the chancellor is watching this… some of us can’t possibly be retrained!

“This is what I do. It’s comedy, isn’t it!”

