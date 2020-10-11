BGT head judge Amanda Holden stunned fans when she wore an incredible sparkly, nude-coloured dress on last night’s final.

The 49-year-old looked stunning with a chic, low ponytail and understated bronzed make up – but it was her dress that took centre-stage.

What was Amanda Holden wearing?

The asymmetric piece had a slit up one side that accentuated Amanda’s toned and tanned figure, and was nude-coloured and covered in sparkle.

Fans rushed to Twitter to compliment Amanda.

Looking lovely I love the dress and the background I’m having that in my new bridal shop — chris (@chrissie1927) October 10, 2020

Amanda you look fab tonight and I love your dress !!😍xx — Linda Jones (@lmm109) October 10, 2020

Beautiful – love the dress ❤️ — Marikami Lace (@MalteseLace) October 10, 2020

@AmandaHolden your dress is absolutely beautiful ❤️. — LadyAngela jones (@JonesLadyangela) October 10, 2020

Amanda is used to dress controversy

It’s not the first time Amanda’s outfits have made headlines.

A couple of weeks back (September 26), she was slammed for wearing a dress that some deemed to be too revealing.

In fact it upset some viewers so much that Ofcom received more than 200 complaints about it.

Amanda Holden’s dress sparked more than 200 Ofcom complaints (Credit: ITV)

The issue appeared to be that the former actress’ attire was so low cut that some viewers complained that her nipples were on show.

Dozens of viewers aired their amazement at her racy dress on Twitter.

One user tweeted: “Is it me or Amanda’s nipples nearly hanging out of her top?”

Another user asked: “Are Amanda’s nipples on show? #BGT.”

Read more: Amanda Holden sparks Ofcom complaints with low-cut dress

And a third user shared: “Is it my eyes or are Amanda Holden nipples nearly falling out of the dress.”

She responded the following week by wearing an even skimpier dress, in an apparent FU to her critics.

Who won BGT 2020?

Amanda appeared on last night’s final, which saw musical comedian Jon Courtenay crowned the winner of this year’s series.

BGT winner Jon Courtenay (Credit: ITV)

The other acts in the top three were Steve Royle, in third place, and Sign Along With Us in second.

