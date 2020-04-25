BGT fans all asking the same thing after contestant admits death-defying act didn't go to plan

Viewers of BGT have been left baffled after an act admitted his performance didn't go to plan.

Scientist Kevin Quantum appeared on Saturday's show (April 25) to try and win over the judges with his death-defying performance.

He walked through a giant harmonic pendulum as cannonballs swung and a doctor stood by.

Kevin Quantum walked through the fire balls on BGT (Credit: ITV)

Kevin was blindfolded as he walked through the swinging cannonballs, which were set on fire.

He said: "These cannonballs will career across the stage, taking out literally everything in their path. I need complete faith in science."

However, despite Kevin making it through without any harm, he admitted it didn't go to plan.

How did he know they went off at the wrong time.

He told the judges: "At the start it didn't work. The things went off at the wrong time."

Viewers shared their thoughts

However, viewers asked how Kevin knew his act had gone wrong when he was blindfolded.

What do you get when you mix MAGIC with SCIENCE and DANGER?! 🔮



Here's Kevin Quantum with the answers... (Oh, and the flames! 🔥🔥🔥)



DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME! #BGT pic.twitter.com/YM6fCM8dJb — BGT (@BGT) April 25, 2020

One person said on Twitter: "How did he know one of the balls went off at the wrong time when he was blindfolded."

Another added: "How did that bloke know they had set the balls off wrong when I thought he couldn’t see?"

A third added: "How does he know it went wrong?"

How did he know one of the balls went off at the wrong time when he was blindfolded ??? #BGT — Glen H ⚒ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Glen_WHU64) April 25, 2020

How did that bloke know they had set the balls off wrong when I thought he couldn’t see? #BGT — Matt Murdock (@mv_jenkins) April 25, 2020

How does he know it went wrong? He was hooded....#BGT — Rik's Livetweets (@RikLivetweet) April 25, 2020

How did he know they went off at the wrong time if he couldn’t see? #BGT — Beth (@Betherrrrrs) April 25, 2020

Meanwhile, a source recently told The Sun: "It’s a routine Kevin has clearly done hundreds of times before."

The insider said as he "began to walk blindfolded through the pendulum" one of the balls became "out of sync and it became very risky".

The source added: "He managed to get through it without a scrape, but had a ball hit him it would have killed him.

"Not only were they on fire, but they weigh a huge amount. He nearly did not make it back to her. Kevin is a very lucky boy."

