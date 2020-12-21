BGT judge David Walliams has warned that the Queen may be not amused by his upcoming Christmas Day comedy skit on the show.

The comedian and author, 49, says if the Queen, 94, watches it, she will ‘not be very happy’.

Speaking to The Sun, David explained: “It’s just jokes about the other judges, more than jokes about the Queen. In any case, the Queen is going to watch it and not be very happy.”

Preview snaps from the sketch show David dressed as the Queen, presumedly impersonating her annual Christmas Day message.

This will be by no means the first time the comedian has enjoyed dressing up as Her Majesty.

David Walliams joins fellow BGT judges and Ant and Dec for the Christmas special (Credit: Syco/ITV)

Not the first time David’s dressed as the Queen

Just back in May he graced the BGT stage as the Queen to the tune of The National Anthem, God Save The Queen.

Perfecting the Queen’s signature wave, he had audiences in stitches at the time.

But a non-impressed Simon Cowell was shown staring in utter bewilderment.

And, as for his Christmas Day routine, it will be followed by several famed BGT comedians doing their own skits.

The Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special will also see David joined by fellow judges Ashley Banjo, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

Ant and Dec will also grace our screens this Christmas Day on ITV (Credit: Syco/ITV)

Diversity will perform on BGT again

Ashley is set to dance again with his dance troupe Diversity. Meanwhile, Alesha is slated to sing Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas with past BGT winner Tokio Myers on the piano.

Finally, Amanda will sing Christmas classic Home for Christmas with 2014 BGT winners Collabro.

Ant and Dec will also be there, dressed as festive elves.

Multiple past competitors will appear, including singer Calum Scott and dance troupe MerseyGirls.

Noticeably absent from the much-hyped Christmas BGT special will be Simon Cowell.

The music mogul, 61, broke his back over the summer, and has been recuperating ever since.

He was forced into cancelling all of his work commitments until he has fully recovered.

But according to his good friend Sinitta, he now walks five miles a day.

And he’s apparently determined to return to Britain’s Got Talent next year.

Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular will air on ITV, Christmas Day, at 8pm.

