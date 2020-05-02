BGT choir SOS From The Kids release new single for heartbreaking reason that will move you to tears

SOS From The Kids didn't leave a dry eye in the house after their Britain's Got Talent audition.

Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell were all left watery-eyed after the BGT children's choir performed a self-penned song about saving the planet.

SOS From The Kids perform a heartwarming audition on BGT (Credit: ITV)

From BGT to helping the NHS

Now, the boys and girls, who are all aged between four and 16, have released a new single for NHS workers.

Written by the 12-year-old Sim Macaulay and his uncle Ollie Baines, Stand As One hopes to raise money to buy frontline workers personal protective equipment to protect them from coronavirus.

"It’s a thank you to all those on the front lines fighting Coronavirus," a message on the SOS From The Kids' official Facebook account read.

"Proceeds of this song will go to NHS Charities Together & Masksfornhsheroes this was written, recorded and filmed (via Zoom) during lockdown."

Sim added: "[The song] is about saying thank you to them especially.

"Taking care of them by staying home and staying safe at home so that we don't have to have any injuries and go over there because they don't have much space."

There wasn't a dry eye in the house on Britain's Got Talent (Credit: ITV)

How Can I listen to Stand As One?

SOS From The Kids have released Stand As One on Spoitify and iTunes.

You can also check out the heartwarming music video by logging on to the group's official YouTube page.

SOS From The Kids filmed the touching music video while in lockdown.

For more videos, head over to the BGT children's choir's official Facebook page.

What are the lyrics to Stand As One?

We're a generation trying to be heard

We fight with our voices, we fight with our words

There's a situation we cannot ignore

Let's not hurt our planet anymore

It's a beautiful world that we're living in

We don't want to lose one more living thing

It's a beautiful world but it needs out help

Let's stand as one, this fight is real

Help us help our planet heal

SOS From The Kids want to help NHS workers (Credit: ITV)

We'r e generation growing up to learn

Species are endangered never to return

Science on the TV, science in our schools

tells us that we need to change the rules

It's a beautiful world that we're living in

We don't want to lose one more living thing

It's a beautiful world but it needs our help

Let's stand as one this fight is real

Help us help our planet heal

Sciene on the TV since in our schools tells us that we need to change the rules

tells us that we need to change the rules

It's a beautiful world that we're living in

We don't want to lose one more living thing

It's a beautiful world but it needs our help

Let's stand as one this fight is real

Help us help our planet heal

Let's stand as one this fight is real

Help us help our planet heal

It's a beautiful world that we're living in

We don't want to lose one more living thing

Let's stand as one this fight is real

Help us help our planet heal

Who are SOS From The Kids?

SOS from the Kids are a children' choir formed by brothers Sim and Noah Macaulay.

Pre-teen Sim wrote the self-titled track SOS From The Kids after watching David Attenborough's Climate Change – The Facts.

With a little help from his mum Dorry Macaulay, he brought together his brother, cousin Coen Baines and a group of close friends to record the song.

Before long, words soon got out about the group and Sim was inundated with requests from other children to join his group.

In November last year, the choir took to Parliament Square in London to perform at the Global Youth Strike for Climate.

Afterwards, Sir David Attenborough personally wrote a letter to Sim and Noah to thank the brothers.

Britain's Got Talent is on ITV, Saturdays at 8pm.

