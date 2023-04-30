BGT viewers were shocked last night when a CGI cat took to the stage and performed an impressive rendition of Feeling Good by Nina Simone. The animated cat received four yes votes from the judges. Simon Cowell even suggested Noodle could win the whole show.

However, many fans didn’t seem so enthusiastic about the animated cat and were confused by the act. Other viewers called the show out for copying The Masked Singer‘s format, as some fans believe a famous singer is behind the voice of the cat.

Noodle the Cat has confused and divided viewers… (Credit: ITV)

BGT viewers fuming over Noodle the cat

Several viewers admitted that they were confused by the performance, and complained they didn’t find it entertaining. One viewer complained: “What was that all about, a pathetic CGI singing cat? Do you call this entertainment? Time to turn it off and cancel BGT for good.” A second person questioned the performance: “Watching Noodle the cat on BGT can anyone explain what it really is please? I’m honestly really thick and puzzled?”

A third viewer added: “What was that cat all about? It was CGI. What were they looking at then?” Another viewer also questioned how they filmed the audition. They said: “I’m guessing the Noodle audition is using clips from the crowd that they’ve filmed as fillers? And told the audience that the judges need to film these? Because I don’t know if I’m thick but that’s an animation so what the hell are they seeing?”

Am I watching The Masked Singer right now or Britain’s Got Talent?

Other viewers complained that they felt like they were watching The Masked Singer. One viewer wrote: “Is this The Masked Singer all of a sudden?” A second viewer ranted: “This cat literally sounds like it’s come off the Masked Singer it has the same voice.” Another viewer added: “Am I watching The Masked Singer right now or Britain’s Got Talent?”

Noodles received four yes votes from the judges (Credit: ITV)

Viewers are convinced a famous face is behind the voice

In keeping with The Masked Singer theme, many fans were convinced a famous face or a former contestant is behind the voice of Noodle. One fan said: “Is this the guy who was on it last year or the year before? The teacher who had curly hair? His singing sounds exactly the same!”

A second person added: “Are we ever going to find out who Noodle is? Hope there’s a brilliant reveal.” A third viewer confessed: “I’ve got a feeling that this is going to be a surprise act. Someone who’s been on it but coming back to win.”

It certainly sounds like Noodle will continue to divide ITV viewers now that the animated cat is through to the next stage of auditions…

