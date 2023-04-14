The One Show viewers fume over Bruno Tonioli’s behaviour towards guest

BGT judge Bruno Tonioli came under fire from The One Show viewers last night over the way he behaved towards his fellow guest.

The hit BBC show, fronted by Alex Jones and Anita Rani was back on TV screens on Thursday (April 13). And joining Alex and Anita on the famous sofa were Bruno and Priyanka Chopra.

But viewers watching the programme at home were not too impressed with Bruno’s behaviour who raged about how the dancer should “shut up.”

Bruno joined The One Show hosts on Thursday (Credit: BBC)

BGT judge Bruno Tonioli on The One Show

At the start of The One Show, Bruno discussed his new role on Britain’s Got Talent with the hosts. The former Strictly star is set to make his BGT debut this weekend – joining the panel alongside Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

During their conversation, the 67-year-old showbiz star teased what viewers can expect from the hit new series. Bruno also confessed to never watching the show before agreeing to sign up as a judge.

It was then time for The One Show hosts to move on to Priyanka to discuss her new Amazon series, Citadel. But then things quickly took a wrong turn.

Viewers were not happy with Bruno (Credit: BBC)

Bruno Tonioli ‘interrupts’ Priyanka

Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, told the hosts that their entire family is in London while they both working. Suddenly, Bruno then cut in and proclaimed: “Do you need a cook? I cook Italian! I’m in, I’ve got a few weeks off and I’m happy to cook. I’m hired.”

Can someone shut Bruno Tonioli up!

Laughing it off and moving the conversation to her new series, Alex said: “It’s [the series] incredible, we’ve seen it this afternoon. Richard Madden’s in it, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville-”

However, Bruno then interrupted again to comment: “Oh my god, all the biguns’. I’ve already researched it, I can’t wait. Russo brothers? I mean I’m telling you, blockbusters!”

Priyanka Chopra was also on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

The One Show viewers fume over Bruno

Priyanka then spoke about her new film Love Again which also stars music sensation Celine Dion. Excited at hearing the singer’s name, Bruno shouted: “Oh not Celine Dion! I love Celine.”

Although Priyanka seemed to brush off Bruno’s interruptions, The One Show viewers were not too happy with the way he acted. Taking to Twitter, one person raged: “Bruno really needs to be quiet, you’ve had your moment let the woman have her turn.”

What else did viewers say about Bruno?

Echoing their thoughts, someone else added: “Shut the [expletive] up Bruno and let her speak!” A third viewer agreed: “Can someone shut Bruno Tonioli up!”

“Bruno doesn’t understand how being a guest on a show. Your bit, you speak, other guest’s bit, you don’t,” proclaimed another person. A fifth viewer chimed in and said: “Enough now Bruno, you’ve had your turn.”

Read more: BGT: Bruno Tonioli hits out at viewer complaints over Amanda Holden as she makes plea for this year

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.