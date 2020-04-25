BGT hopeful Bhim Niroula is a secret YouTube star – and you can listen to Sunday Morning Love You online NOW

Britain's Got Talent may have found an unlikely star in Bhim Niroula.

When the 54-year-old hotel manager takes to the stage in tonight's episode of BGT (April 25.), you'll find it hard not to root for him.

And you'll find it even tougher to get his catchy tune Sunday Morning Love You out of your head.

If his face looks familiar, that's because he's actually a secret YouTube star – and you can listen to his song online now.

Here's everything you need to know...

Sunday Morning Love You by BGT hopeful Bhim is extremely catchy (Credit: ITV)

Sunday Morning Love You goes viral

Bhim is a hotel manager who lives in Reading with his partner (who also makes an appearance on BGT).

The aspiring singer went viral in 2013 when he first uploaded Sunday Morning Love You onto YouTube.

Since then, it's been viewed over 6 million times and has had a huge impact on fans.

One wrote underneath the video: "This song helped me get through a tough time in my life."

Another added: "People make fun of this song... but if you listen this song you will get addicted.."

Bhim worked in banking in Nepal at the time, however, quit following the success of his song and moved to Reading in the UK.

YouTube star

"I want to focus more on live performances and concerts," he explained during interview with IBNLive.

The father-of-two revealed enjoyed a live of fame following his move to England.

"Yes, even British people recognise me sometimes. I am very humbled by those encounters," he added.

Bahim then tried to audition for India's Got Talent but didn't win.

Unfortunately, the fame was short-lived and Bhim began working in the hotel industry.

Will the bGT judges give Bhim a chance? (Credit: ITV)

Could BGT be Bahim's second chance?

Following the support from his partner however, he decided to audition for Britain's Got Talent – but will the judges send him through to the next round?

If Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams do decide to send Bhim through, he certainly isn't short of material for his next audition.

On his YouTube channel, which has almost 19,000 subscribers, Bhim has a number of other songs including I Was At The Station, Let's Fly In The Sky and Dancing All The Night.

If you can't get Sunday Morning Love You out of your head and want to check out his music video, you can watch it here.

Bahim added: "I write lyrics that are simple, easy to understand and can connect with the youth.

"I am glad that people like my dancing; I just want to connect with the young crowd."

Britain's Got Talent is on ITV, Saturdays at 8pm.

