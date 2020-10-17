BGT judge Ashley Banjo is self-isolating after a coronavirus outbreak on set.

Earlier this week, the show suspended production work for this year’s Christmas special because at least three crew members tested positive.

Ashley, who stood in for Simon Cowell on the show, confirmed he is in quarantine during an appearance on The One Show via video call.

What did Ashley Banjo say?

The Diversity star said: “I am indoors. Keeping myself to myself. I have just been taking the precaution since early in the week.

“If you realise there are a few positive tests around it is always just safer to make sure you are OK. Hopefully everything is okay.”

According to reports, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams are self-isolating too.

They apparently came into direct contact with one of the crew members.

However, Amanda Holden reportedly didn’t have direct contact with the crew members.

Earlier this week, a source told The Sun: “The production staff in question work closely with the judging panel, particularly two of them, meaning that once they had a positive test it was bosses’ duty to inform them and send them home.

“They’re now left at home for the foreseeable, and will have to take a test too before they can stop quarantining.

“The likelihood is they’ll come back negative, but they’re taking no chances and can’t be too safe right now.”

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the show has confirmed that filming has been paused.

What did BGT say?

She told us: “As a result of a positive COVID-19 result received yesterday we have implemented our protocols and a number of crew members are self-isolating at home.

“As a result, we are unable to continue filming our BGT Christmas Special today and have taken the decision to postpone.

“The safety of all those involved in the show is our number one priority and we follow extensive Covid-19 related procedures to adhere to all government guidelines.”

Britain’s Got Talent became the most complained about show this year after sparking over 20,000 Ofcom complaints.

Tens of thousands of viewers complained about Diversity’s Black Lives Matter performance.

The dance routine, which showed a white police officer kneeling on Ashley’s neck, sparked backlash online.

In addition, almost 2,000 viewers complained when Alesha wore a BLM necklace on the show.

Meanwhile, Amanda came under fire for her risqué outfit choices and contestant Nabil Abdulrashid sparked complaints over his comedy routine.

