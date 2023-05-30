Some BGT viewers made complaints about a remark Amanda Holden made on the show last night (May 29).

Yesterday’s semi-final saw a return from illusionist Enzo Weyne. Fighting for a place in the grand final, the magician made host Dec disappear from a box and reappear up in the audience.

Magician Enzo performed in the Britain’s Got Talent Semi-Final last night (Credit: ITV)

But it wasn’t this, but Amanda’s reaction to the trick, that got people talking on Twitter last night.

You’re fit, you’re French and the whole thing just oozes sexiness.

As “feedback” on his performance, Amanda told the magician: “You’re fit, you’re French and the whole thing just oozes sexiness. It’s sexy magic!” Cheeky, cheeky!

BGT viewers complain about Amanda Holden comment

But during and following the show, some Britain’s Got Talent viewers took to Twitter to have a word about what Amanda had said.

“Amanda saying Enzo looked fit rather offering a genuine critique that focused on his clear and apparent magician talent. Bit awkz and kinda creepy!” somebody tweeted.

Another person commented: “So people are good if they are fit is what Amanda is saying.”

A third agreed: “Honestly that really weirded me out I was like why would you say that.”

BGT viewers called out Amanda for her remark (Credit: ITV)

Many viewers suggested there were “double standards” over Amanda’s remark.

“If Simon [Cowell] had done that to a women he would have got slammed!” one person pointed out. Someone else agreed: “I understand it’s okay for Amanda to call a performer ‘fit’ – imagine the uproar if Simon called a woman ‘fit’.”

“I hate Amanda’s double standards. Imagine Simon drooling over a sexy woman,” another person also said.

However, others seemed to have the same opinion as Amanda. One gushed: “Fit magician.”

The winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2023 will be crowned this Sunday (June 4).

ED! has contacted reps for Amanda for comment.

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals will air every night this week on ITV1 and ITVX at 8pm.

