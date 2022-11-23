BGT star Amanda Holden has made a shock confession about her future on the show.

Amanda, who has starred on the panel for 15 series, told boss Simon Cowell that “the deal is not done” when it comes to the 2023 series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Her comments hit the headlines after she clapped back at the show’s head honcho at a swanky awards do.

The TV legend has told boss Simon ‘the deal is not done’ (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden makes shock confession about next year’s BGT

Amanda brought up their contractual arrangements while celebrating Simon at the Variety Club Awards yesterday (November 22).

No it is not. The deal is not done.

The music mogul received the Exceptional Generosity in Philanthropy gong, reports The Mirror.

Introducing Simon to the stage with a sweet tribute, Amanda then joked about her contract for BGT.

She said to the crowd: “I am currently in negotiations for my 16th year on Britain’s Got Talent.”

Simon quipped back: “The deal is done.”

However, Amanda, clearly playing hardball, told him: “No it is not. The deal is not done.”

So will we see her back on the panel when the show returns next year? It seems time will tell…

David’s comments were leaked earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

BGT star David Walliams recorded making ‘derogatory’ comments

Meanwhile, David Walliams’ BGT future was left hanging in the balance following his derogatory comments about a former contestant.

Earlier this month, David was forced to apologise after being recorded making ‘derogatory’ comments about contestants.

The comedian allegedly made the sexually explicit comments during the recording of Britain’s Got Talent back in 2020.

Some of the comments made were reportedly sexually explicit in nature, The Guardian reports.

The comments were part of a leaked transcript, seen by the publication.

One of the incidents leaked took place after an elderly contestant had some lighthearted banter with the judges. During said banter, he made a jibe at David.

After he had exited the stage, David reportedly referred to the pensioner as a particularly rude word.

Another incident allegedly took place after a female contestant exited the stage.

BGT star David Walliams apologises

Following the leak, David apologised for his comments.

In a statement, he said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

Creator of the show, Simon Cowell, and his production company Syco, said it does not condone David’s comments. ITV made a similar statement.

In a statement to Sky News, Thames TV – the production company behind BGT – also said: “Although relating to a private conversation almost three years ago, the language used was inappropriate.

“Even though it was private, those involved have been spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities and the show’s expectations as to future professional conduct.”

