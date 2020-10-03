BGT judge Amanda Holden is set to perform live on tonight’s semi-final (Saturday October 3) amid the Ofcom complaints controversy.

Currently the show‘s head judge while Simon Cowell recovers from his back injury, Amanda, 49, will sing songs from her new album.

Amanda Holden performs on BGT tonight (Credit: Dymond/Thames/Syco/Shutterstock)

Why is Amanda Holden in trouble?

Mum-of-two Amanda has been embroiled in controversy after she wore a very daring dress during last week’s semi-final.

The dress was so low-cut, viewers complained to TV watchdog Ofcom.

Complainers said that they could see her nipples.

As a result, Ofcom received over 200 complaints after the show.

With the controversy still rumbling on, Amanda will perform on tonight’s fifth and final semi-final.

And, she took to Instagram to share with fans the news that her album had sold out on Amazon.

She said: “Hello! I just wanted to share the news that Amazon have run out of stock of both my signed and unsigned CD, which is brilliant but also gutting.”

Amanda says her album sold out (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She continued: “Because of Covid and a couple of other things, we are having difficulty getting it restocked.

“We have it, ready to go we are waiting to sort it all out so apologies to any of you who are going to end up waiting for it.”

Finally, she thanked fans for their support.

“I am overwhelmed and extremely grateful to all of you who have bought it so far, it is overwhelming,” she added.

Amanda’s cleavage enhancing BGT dress drew plenty of attention and complaints last weekend (Credit: ITV)

What will Amanda be wearing tonight?

Pictures released ahead of tonight’s pre-recorded show portray Amanda wearing a very tasteful dress.

A white, floor-length turtleneck gown, it’s a far cry from her choice of dress from last week.

What did Amanda say about the controversy?

As the complaints poured in, Amanda took to Instagram to address the complaints.

“Mmmm really?! Who has nipples this close to their cleavage?!” she said.

“FYI. A boned corset dented the girls all night.”

Britain’s Got Talent airs on ITV, tonight, at 8pm.

