Amanda Holden in tears as she’s reunited with midwife who saved her life in emotional BGT: Ultimate Magician moment

BGT star Amanda Holden broke down in tears on Sunday as she was reunited with the midwife who saved her life on Ultimate Magician.

The actress appeared as a judge on the ITV talent show, where former BGT winner Richard Jones gave another bone chilling performance.

But she was moved to tears when he produced the name of the healthcare professional who saved her life on a card before bringing her on stage.

Amanda Holden reunited with her midwife on BGT: The Ultimate Magician (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden reunites with midwife who saved her life on BGT: Ultimate Magician

During last night’s BGT: The Ultimate Magician, Richard blew everyone away with his emotional performance.

The soldier, who won the series back in 2016, took to the stage and asked Amanda to take part in his magic trick.

Richard told Amanda to think of someone in her life who was ‘very special’ and who had gone ‘above and beyond… when you needed it most’.

Already moved to tears, Amanda responded: “Her name is Pippa Nightingale. She delivered my baby and she saved my life.”

Pippa Nightingale was a midwife who saved Amanda’s life when she was giving birth to her daughter Hollie.

In 2012, during her birth to her daughter, Amanda died for 40 seconds and slipped into a four-day coma.

Speaking about it on her Heart Breakfast radio show, Amanda shared: “When I gave birth to Holly, my eight-year-old daughter who I know is listening, she was an emergency and I haemorrhaged basically.

“I actually did pass away for 40 seconds and then I went into a coma but the NHS were there holding my hand and my husband’s hand who- I feel sorry for him to be honest, he went through it watching it all!”

But luckily her midwife Pippa managed to save her life!

Richard then turned over a card to reveal Pippa’s name leaving Amanda in shock.

The stunned BGT judge exclaimed: “There’s no way you would know that!”

Minutes later, Richard then summoned the actual Pippa Nightingale onto the stage.

When Amada saw her, she burst into tears and the pair shared an embrace on stage before Pippa took a seat in the audience.

Richard Jones brought Amanda Holden to tears with his emotional performance (Credit: ITV)

Amanda was brought to tears after emotional act

After her emotional reunion with her midwife Pippa, Amanda broke down in tears and told Richard that he was an “extraordinary magician”.

She said: “First of all, I don’t know how you got Pippa… I don’t know how you did that.

“She’s an extraordinary person and you’re an extraordinary magician. Because it’s the emotional bullets, the story that goes with you and makes magic believable and real.”

Amanda even shared a post of the emotional moment on her Instagram.

Sharing the clip with her followers, Amanda wrote: “This Sunday night is an emotional one for me on @bgt- in fact I was totally floored.. magic isn’t always known for being emotional but there were tears! Lots of them.

“It made me reflect on just how many of the ups & downs of my life bgt has got me through. It’s never been just a talent show for me.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards: Vote for your Stand-Out Drama of 2022 now!

What did you think about Richard Jones’ act on BGT: Ultimate Magician? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.