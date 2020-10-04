BGT head judge Amanda Holden put her money where her mouth is, with a singing performance on last night’s (Saturday, October 3) show.

And, just like her sartorial choices, her voice polarised the audience.

Mandy, as she affectionately calls herself, performed Not While I’m Around from the musical Sweeney Todd.

The Amanda Holden performance on BGT got a mixed reception (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

It features on her album Songs From My Heart, which was released on Friday. The 49-year-old dedicated the number to her two daughters.

The former Wild At Heart star is mum to Lexi, 14, and Hollie, eight.

Amanda has sung professionally on the West End stage before but many Britain’s Got Talent viewers were unaware of her skill.

Twitter was awash with surprise and praise…

One said simply: “Amanda has a beautiful voice.”

amanda has a beautiful voice 🥰 #bgt — Juli Watson A&D 🦋 (@_antanddecs_) October 3, 2020

Another agreed, adding: “A beautiful song too.”

Amanda’s voice was lovely. A beautiful song too. #BGT — PepperPot (@philm2244) October 3, 2020

She even had support from some furry viewers, with one woman revealing her dog was barking along…

Auto-tune accusations

Of course, there was the usual criticism, with some moaners accusing Amanda of using auto-tune and even miming.

I wasn’t ready for this voice coming from Amanda. Is this for real or Disney version of auto tune 😂😩😩😭 #bgt #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/kGfbOxiBwa — Art Becomes You (@artbecomesyou) October 3, 2020

Saw Amanda Holden in Shrek the Musical & her singing in that was indifferent at best & like a screaming goat at worst. Clearly that hasn’t changed (or can only guess if she’s resorted to miming). #BGT — Mica Blackwell (@micablackers) October 3, 2020

Great to see Amanda Holden miming. Britain really has got talent. #bgt — Daz (@dazgale) October 3, 2020

Amanda Holden was not miming

ITV has denied that Amanda was miming, stating: “Amanda was not miming on tonight’s fantastic and enchanting BGT performance.”

Some cruel wags even suggested that Britons had finally united on one subject: that Amanda Holden can’t sing.

She is unlikely to have lost any sleep over them as she rested her head on her pillow in her London mansion last night, though…

After the performance, Amanda revealed her nerves on Twitter.

She wrote: “The song was my for my girls. Singing live in front of the judges and team behind the scenes who I’ve worked with for 15 years was the most nerve wracking thing I’ve ever done!”

