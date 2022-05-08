Amanda Holden divides viewers with behaviour on BGT last night

Amanda Holden has been an ever present figure for BGT since it began airing on ITV in 2007.

The TV judge, 51, has dazzled fans with her astonishing looks on the show over the years – as well as generating Ofcom complaints, too!

But while Amanda has legions of fans and is watched by millions every time she is on screen with BGT, some viewers did not enjoy every aspect of her appearance on the show last night (Saturday May 7).

That’s because some social media users felt moved to complain about her behaviour on the panel.

What’s more another judge was pulled into the orbit of such critical tweets. And that’s due to Twitter critics, in the their opinion, reckoning Alesha Dixon is also liable to display similar traits.

Amanda Holden on BGT

Going by the reaction on social media, some BGT viewers do not enjoy hearing Amanda “cackle”.

Furthermore, there are also suggestions the same people complaining believe such a reaction is sometimes ‘fake’.

Amanda – who also sits on the panel alongside Simon Cowell and David Walliams – has also been accused of being “OTT” with how she responds to acts.

Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden were compared on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

BGT last night

Amanda’s style of chuckling came under fire for sounding like that of a witch.

“Amanda’s laugh? More like a witch’s cackle #BGT #BritainsGotTalent,” one Twitter user suggested.

Another claimed in an exaggerated fashion that Alesha and Amanda were trying to outdo one another.

Can’t stand Amanda & Alesha’s fake over the top reactions.

“#BGT Amanda and Alesha competing to see who has the worst grating cackle in the history of television,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, someone else also dragged Alesha into their tweeted complaints, adding a rolling eye emoji to their post: “Can’t stand Amanda & Alesha’s fake over the top reactions #BGT.”

Alesha also came in for Twitter flak (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent YouTube)

Later on in the show someone mentioned: “Cackling intensifies #BGT.”

There was, however, at least one fan of Amanda’s titters.

“I know it’s all [blank] but I do like Amanda’s cackle #BGT,” one tweeter wrote.

Britain’s Got Talent next airs on ITV on Saturday May 14 at 8pm.

