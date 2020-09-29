BGT judge Amanda Holden has denied she flashed her nipples on the show after her dress sparked Ofcom complaints.

The star‘s low-cut gown sparked discussion during Saturday night’s programme, with some people claiming they could see her nipples.

However, Amanda has poked fun at the complainers on her Instagram.

Amanda Holden hit back at the Ofcom complaints over her BGT dress (Credit: ITV)

What did Amanda Holden say about her BGT dress?

The former actress wrote: “Mmmm really?! Who has nipples this close to their cleavage?!

“FYI. A boned corset dented the girls all night.”

Meanwhile, according to the Mirror, her daring outfit has caused 235 Ofcom complaints.

277 complaints were reportedly made against the episode, with 235 being about Amanda’s outfit.

Amanda’s dress sparked a discussion (Credit: ITV)

It came after viewers questioned whether Amanda’s nipples were on show.

One said: “Is it me or Amanda’s nipples nearly hanging out of her top?”

Another person wrote: “Are Amanda’s nipples on show?#BGT.”

A third tweeted: “Is it my eyes or are Amanda Holden nipples nearly falling out of the dress.”

This isn’t the first time Amanda has defended her outfit choice for the ITV talent show.

Amanda Holden with her BGT co-stars Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to OK! Magazine last year, Amanda said: “I love it that people are still talking about my tired old breasts and I’m nearly 50!

“I try not to think about age anymore when I’m dressing.

“My children don’t bat an eyelid at what I wear and love borrowing my clothes.”

Meanwhile, she added in an interview with The Sun: “My [bleep] seem to become the show’s biggest talking point every year.

“We’ve had plenty of complaints apparently, but none from home, let me tell you.”

Amanda has previously defended her BGT outfits (Credit: ITV)

She went on to reveal how she once wore a nipple cover underneath a dress.

Speaking about one particular dress, Amanda joked: “I was thinking that it’s a family show and people talk about my boobs every year, so I thought I would wear a nipple cover. I’d now happily put it on eBay.”

