BGT is back on our screens tonight (April 30) and Amanda Holden makes a welcome return as the show’s much-loved judge.

The mum-of-two, 51, has a whale of a time on the series with her pals Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

Amanda’s daughters Lexi and Hollie will no doubt be tuning in to watch their famous mum.

However, one person who may find Britain’s Got Talent difficult to watch is the star’s dad Frank.

BGT star Amanda Holden was four when her father left (Credit: SplashNews.com)

BGT star Amanda Holden’s absent father

Frank spoke to the Daily Mail in 2010 about the pair’s broken relationship.

“Amanda has never called me Dad and I really don’t think she loves me as a father. I can’t blame her for that. Why should she love me?

“I don’t deserve it because I was absent for most of her life,” he said.

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner?

Amanda previously said her father had left her when she was four before he “popped in when I was six and sent me a present at 16”.

I don’t deserve it because I was absent for most of Amanda’s life.

Frank spoke of his regret at not being part of Amanda and her sister Debbie’s lives when they were children.

He explained that they did meet up from time to time, but things were always “strained”.

The star is one of the most popular faces on TV (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda attempts to build bridges

However, Amanda did invite Frank to her performance of Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Watching his daughter perform in the sell-out show, he said: “That’s my girl.”

Read more: Amanda Holden’s appearance on Britain’s Got Talent leaves viewers divided

Amanda gave birth to her daughter Lexi and Frank was delighted when he was given the chance to meet her.

However, he conceded that things would never be “normal” between the pair, admitting his heart was broken at the way things had turned out.

BGT star Amanda Holden wished her stepdad Happy Father’s Day last year (Credit: Splash News)

Amanda’s relationship with her stepdad

After splitting from Frank in 1976, Amanda’s mum Judith remarried.

Amanda is said to have called her stepdad Leslie “Daddy” ever since her father left.

The Heart FM presenter paid tribute to her stepdad on Father’s Day last year.

She shared a picture of the pair with the caption: “Happy Father’s Day to this wonderful man who took me and my sister aged 4 & 5 into his heart and loved us … love you right back.”

The post went down a storm with Amanda’s fans, who praised the star for her sweet sentiment.

Catch Amanda Holden on BGT on ITV tonight (April 30) at 8pm.

Will you be tuning in? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntetainmentDailyFix.