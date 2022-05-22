BGT star Amanda Holden came under fire from viewers last night (Saturday May 21) as they all moaned about the same thing.

The TV judge, 51, was called up to join young magician Ryland for his audition as he introduced his act.

But while Amanda got involved enthusiastically with her role as Ryland’s very glam assistant, there were some grumbles from viewers.

BGT star Amanda Holden looks amazed by Ryland’s magic skills (Credit: ITV)

BGT star Ryland calls on Amanda Holden

Ryland established a crucial element of his magic just before he invited Amanda to step up alongside him.

Bringing attention to a container full of slips of paper, he gave Amanda another instruction as she moved out of her seat.

“On this table over here… I’ve written over a hundred words that describe emotions people can feel when they watch magic,” Ryland said.

The nine-year-old performer continued: “On your way up can you please take a piece of paper and look at it? Don’t let anyone else see and don’t tell me.”

Amanda dutifully did so – but over on social media, some observers expressed similar thoughts about her participation.

BGT judge Amanda Holden makes her way onto the stage (Credit: ITV)

How viewers reacted

Those complaining on Twitter seemed wearied by the prospect of Amanda moving over from the Britain’s Got Talent panel to be part of the act.

Indeed, there were some suggestions from them that indicated they felt Amanda is more often than not the judge called upon to do so on the show.

BGT judge Amanda Holden assists with a magic trick (Credit: ITV)

“#BGT #BritainsGotTalent Yet again it is Amanda on stage,” one social media user sighed.

Another referred to how regularly she is selected as they joked: “Amanda picked again because she is so gullible #BGT #BritainsGotTalent.”

The producers must tell them to pick Amanda every time?

And someone else tweeted sarcastically: “It’s probably written into her contract to go up on stage when the act wants a judge.”

Ryland received four yeses from the BGT judges (Credit: ITV)

Someone else echoed the same sentiment as they claimed: “The producers must tell them to pick Amanda every time? #BGT.”

And referring to a perception that the star is a favourite to lend a hand when an act is a youngster, another posted alongside a rolling eyes emoji and facepalm emoji: “Oh God a kid and Amanda #BGT.”

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV next Saturday May 28 at 8pm.

