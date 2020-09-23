BGT judge Alesha Dixon has sparked even more Ofcom complaints after wearing a Black Lives Matter necklace on Saturday’s show.

Earlier this week, it was revealed 1,675 people had complained.

Now, Ofcom told The Sun that it had received a massive 1,901 complaints about the former Misteeq rapper’s choice of jewellery.

The 41-year-old star doubled-down on her support for Diversity’s dance routine with a statement gold necklace that featured the initials BLM.

Some angry fans said “political” references shouldn’t be allowed on the show, despite many arguing that BLM shouldn’t be classed as such a movement.

“Why are you allowing political statements. #AleshaDixon if #SimonCowell was there I don’t think you’d be wearing it,” ranted one viewer.

However, the majority of viewers appeared to voice their support for Alesha’s powerful stance.

One viewer said: “Seriously you want to boycott BGT because of a necklace? That’s crazy!”

Diversity spark backlash on BGT

More than 24,500 people complained about Diversity‘s BLM-inspired dance routine on the show.

The dance group portrayed the death of George Floyd, as well as other recent events.

Ofcom confirmed they will not be investigating Diversity’s performance, despite the outcry.

What did Ofcom say about BGT?

They said in a statement: “Diversity’s performance referred to challenging and potentially controversial subjects.

“In our view, its central message was a call for social cohesion and unity.

“Any depictions of violence by the performers were highly stylised and symbolic of recent global events.

“There was no explicit reference to any particular political organisation, but rather a message that the lives of black people matter.”

ITV and Alesha Dixon stand by Diversity

“BGT has always been an inclusive show which showcases diversity,” said an ITV spokesman. “ITV stands behind the decision to broadcast Diversity’s performance on BGT.

“Ashley and the group are a great example of the talent, creativity and diversity of modern Britain.

“Their performance was a heartfelt response to many of the issues and events which have affected society in 2020.”

