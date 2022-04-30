BGT star Alesha Dixon will be back beaming behind the buzzer as Britain’s Got Talent makes its return to our screens tonight (April 30).

The ex-Strictly Come Dancing judge, 43, is known for her mega-watt smile and is the proud mum of two daughters.

In fact, the star has credited Azura and Anaya for making her a “better person”.

However, Alesha didn’t have the best relationship with her father, Melvin, who she was estranged from for years.

Alesha Dixon said she had a ‘difficult’ relationship with her father (Credit: Splash News)

BGT star Alesha Dixon on ‘up and down’ relationship with her dad

In 2018 she told the Express: “I don’t speak to my dad at the moment, no. I think it’s very difficult when you don’t have a dad that lives at home with you and they have a new family.

“There were times he would be in my life and things would be brilliant and then for some reason – I’m not even sure myself why – the relationship breaks down.”

Alesha admitted that their relationship was “very up and down”, but she “didn’t hold a grudge”.

However, Melvin told The Sun of his “torture” at seeing his daughter on Britain’s Got Talent, knowing she was “no longer in his life”.

Alesha and her husband Azuka Ononye (Credit: Splash News)

What happened with Alesha and Melvin?

Alesha was born in Hertfordshire to her Jamaican father and English mother, Beverley Harris.

Melvin and Beverley split when Alesha was four. He went on to start a new family and, as a result, Alesha has six half-siblings.

Back in 2019, it was reported that Melvin and Alesha had a falling out over her then fiancé MC Harvey.

And then I slapped her. It was in her face.

Melvin told the Sun on Sunday they had a heated argument that he claimed resulted in him slapping his daughter.

He said: “Alesha shouted at me: ‘I am not [bleep]ing scared of you.’ I said: ‘I didn’t raise you to be scared of me.’ And then, I slapped her.

“It was in her face. I said sorry and she said it was okay. We went outside and we were fine. But she didn’t come back after that. The next year was the wedding and I didn’t get invited.”

The star is back on Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: ITV)

Melvin misses out on key moments in daughter’s life

The singer shot to fame as one third of girl group Mystique, where she was known for her slick rapping.

Part of the London garage scene, she started dating So Solid Crew’s MC Harvey and the pair married in 2005.

However, Alesha found out her husband had been cheating on her with Pop Idol’s Javine Hylton and the couple divorced.

Putting the past behind her, the star waltzed off with the Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball trophy in 2007.

She was such a hit with the audience that she became a judge in 2009, replacing Arlene Phillips.

But it wasn’t long before media mogul Simon Cowell saw her potential and poached her for Britain’s Got Talent.

Who is BGT star Alesha Dixon married to now?

Life got even better for Alesha in 2017 when she married husband Azuka Ononye.

Like Alesha, Azuka also works in showbiz.

He is a dancer, choreographer, actor, writer, voice-over artist and creative director with more than 15 years’ experience.

The performer started dating Alesha in 2012, after she admitted on The Jonathan Ross Show to “kind of playing hard to get for about a year”.

The couple are now proud parents to two gorgeous little girls.

Britain’s Got Talent is on ITV tonight (April 30) at 8pm.

