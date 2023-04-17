BGT 2023 viewers were left outraged last night (April 16) after one contestant, Thomas Vu, set himself on fire to solve a Rubik’s Cube.

The professional stuntman from America took to the stage on Sunday night to set himself alight in a dangerous stunt in front of a gasping audience. However, despite warnings not to try this at home, viewers felt that the performance was a step too far.

As a result, they branded the audition “totally unacceptable” given that Britain’s Got Talent is a family show.

Thomas Vu set himself on fire during his stunt on the opening weekend of BGT 2023 (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2023: Stuntman set himself on fire

Britain’s Got Talent returned on Sunday night with a host of incredible talent. However, one performance stood out amongst the rest as fans were left horrified by Thomas Vu’s “ridiculously dangerous” stunt.

Vu left the audience gobsmacked after he set himself on fire to solve a Rubik’s Cube.

BGT absolutely not on, setting yourself on fire, do not try this at home. Shouldn’t be allowed.

Before he began his trick, Thomas explained he wouldn’t be extinguished until he’d completed the Rubik’s cube. However, he did stress that he only had a certain amount of time to complete the puzzle because he would soon “start to burn”. Ant and Dec also warned viewers: “Do not try this at home,”

The contestant then covered himself in flammable gel before setting himself alight on the ITV talent show. Eventually, Thomas solved the Rubik’s Cube and a member of the BGT crew extinguished the fire.

Thomas Vu’s performance on Britain’s Got Talent has sparked backlash from viewers (Credit; ITV)

BGT viewers slam ‘totally unacceptable’ stunt

But although he received a standing ovation, many viewers at home were left fuming by the performance. Some even took to Twitter to call out the “unacceptable” moment.

One horrified fan wrote: “BGT absolutely not on, setting yourself on fire, do not try this at home. Shouldn’t be allowed.”

A second said: “What has BGT come to when we set people on fire for entertainment?”

Another outraged viewer added: “BGT totally ill-considered showing a guy setting himself on fire whilst solving a Rubik’s Cube. No thought to the fact of impressionable children watch the show.”

One fan also commented: “Sorry but showing a man setting himself on fire on a ‘family’ show is not acceptable. Even with the mention ‘do not try this at home’.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted ITV for comment.

Read more: BGT deaths: Paying tribute to the Britain’s Got Talent stars we’ve loved and lost

What are your thoughts on the BGT stunt? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.