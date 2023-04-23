BGT viewers emotional as mum makes selfless gesture to daughter: ‘I had goosebumps’

BGT 2023 viewers were left in tears last night as a mum made a selfless gesture to her daughter.

The 33-year-old stunned the audience and the Britain’s Got Talent judges when she gave up her audition on last night’s episode (April 22). Claire, from Liverpool, had led her 15-year-old daughter Tia to believe she would just be watching her audition.

Claire with her daughter Tia on BGT (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2023

She told the judges: “I’m a full-time mother and I’m here with my 15-year-old daughter. She thinks it’s me auditioning. She’s got me through some very hard times in my life and I feel like I owe her, so I’m giving up my audition for my daughter.”

Simon Cowell said he wasn’t following. Claire clarified what she wanted to do. “I’m giving up my audition today for Tia,” she explained. “This is my way of saying she’s fabulous because she deserves it and she’s an incredible person. Tia doesn’t know how good she is.”

Judges Simon, Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli and Alesha Dixon were left stunned. A visibly shocked Tia joined her mum on stage before Alesha told her to go and prepare. When she came back, she left everyone speechless with her rendition of I Didn’t Know My Own Strength by Whitney Houston.

Tia left everyone speechless (Credit: ITV )

Tia’s mum watched her with Ant and Dec. She said: “That’s my daughter.” With four yeses and unanimous praise from the judges, Tia went through.

Simon turned to Claire, saying: “That’s very sweet what you did for your daughter because I’m assuming without you doing that she wouldn’t have auditioned. I absolutely loved this audition.”

BGT viewers left with “goosebumps”

And viewers loved it too, sharing their thoughts on Twitter.

One wrote: “Wow. Couldn’t even imagine on what would have happened if your mum is the one who auditioned for #BGT instead of you, Tia, because that was a truly epic performance you did just there. Well done.”

The judges gave Tia a standing ovation (Credit: ITV)

Another tweeted: “WOW what an audition. So nice for mum giving the audition to her daughter and what a voice amazing performance #BGT.”

“Absolutely fantastic performance,” a third said. “Sounded so good! Such control over her voice, she sings like a pro.”

One viewer was moved by the performance, saying: “I had goosebumps. Fabulous.” Someone else gushed: “Good on you girl, you were absolutely tremendously FANTASTIC. You done your mum and the WHOLE of Liverpool proud.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV on Saturday April 29 at 8pm.

