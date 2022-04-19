BGT bosses issue denial as show hit by ‘racism’ allegations

BGT 2022 bosses have hit back after viewers’ complaints over a routine.

Viewers were shocked on Saturday (April 16) after a controversial audition.

Veteran performer Jim Fitzpatrick returned to the programme after a three-year hiatus – but he may have wished he hadn’t.

Jim caused quite a scene on BGT (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent on ITV

During his performance, Jim was lowered to the stage from the ceiling wearing a bizarre crow outfit.

After a rather energetic dance number, the audience lapped us his routine.

Read more : BGT bosses hit back at claims Nick Edwards’ audition was ‘staged’

But fans at home couldn’t understand how the clip had made the edit.

The Jim Crow laws enforced racial segregation in the southern states of America before being abolished in 1965.

The term ‘Jim Crow’ typically refers to repressive laws and customs used to restrict Black Americans’ rights.

While the show never referred to Jim Crow specifically, fans could’t believe ITV had allowed the audition to air.

The judges weren’t impressed with Jim (Credit: ITV)

Fans were shocked by what they’d witnessed with several taking to Twitter to complain.

One wrote on Twitter: “Why did #BGT let an act on called Jim the crow? You guys really let that pass through editing? You guys knew what you we’re doing smfh.”

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

Another said: “I suspect a ton of complaints for #BGT after Jim Crow. How on earth that passed editing.”

Meanwhile, a third fumed: “They literally let a crow called Jim go on the show? Surely someone is aware of Jim Crow?? How has that slipped by? #bgt.”

BGT fans couldn’t believe ITV allowed the show to air (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2022 statement

A spokesman from Britain’s Got Talent said: “At no point during his audition was Jim Fitzpatrick referred to as Jim Crow. No offence was intended with the performance and BGT is proud to be a diverse and inclusive show, amplified through moments like the BAFTA award winning Diversity performance shown in the last series.”

Despite wowing the audience, Jim’s performance received four fails from the judges.

But after the serial auditionee had left the stage, media mogul Simon Cowell gushed: “That was honestly amazing.”

Britain’s Got Talent is on ITV, this Saturday, at 8pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.