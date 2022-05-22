BGT 2022 audition shows come to a close next Saturday (May 28) after eight weekends of tryouts on the box.

Before long – on Monday May 30, in fact – episodes will switch from airing every Saturday night to every night of the live semi-finals week.

Acts that have been successful, including the Golden Buzzer acts given priority by judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, will all return to perform again.

But some viewers reckon they’ve seen enough of younger performers on the ITV series – with calls even to ‘ban’ them from the talent programme entirely.

Skylar, seven, wowed the BGT 2022 judges and audiences in person and at home in the most recent episode (Credit: ITV)

Should kids be ‘banned’ from BGT?

Two acts highlighted on last night’s (Saturday May 21) show were nine-year-old magician Ryland and seven-year-old dancer Skylar.

Both showed confidence and skill in their performances way beyond their tender years.

But while Skylar and Ryland proved a hit with the judges and received ovations from the audience at their auditions, not everyone at home was convinced they should be taking part at all.

Indeed, some fans called for youngsters to be restricted to being part of a Britain’s Got Talent series for children instead.

Amanda Holden lends a hand with Ryland’s act (Credit: ITV)

Fans divided over BGT kids

Some BGT viewers indicated on social media during last night’s episode that they felt there were too many acts involving kids on the bill.

“It’s rapidly turning into a children’s show #BGT,” one Twitter user claimed.

Another unimpressed onlooker snarked: “Urgh is this BGT the kids edition? #BGT.”

Why is this little girl on TV?

And someone else suggested Skylar shouldn’t have been shown at all.

They tweeted haughtily: “It is not a primary school assembly act so why is this little girl on TV? #BGT.”

Skylar was overwhelmed to meet Alesha Dixon (Credit: ITV)

Another BGT series needed?

Other viewers put forward the idea that talented young performers might be better off featuring in a dedicated series of their own.

“#BGT A little cutie, but too many children on lately. There should be a junior version,” one fan reasoned.

BGT 2022 judge Alesha Dixon looks on impressed (Credit: ITV)

Another pondered: “More kids? Really need a kids version of #BGT & have 16yo & over on the main show.”

And a third person who seemingly did not enjoy Skylar and Ryland’s performances insisted: “They need to have junior BGT. Then we can shove all these kiddy acts onto it and never blight a Sat night again #BGT.”

‘So talented’

Not everyone was singing from the same hymn sheet, though.

Some loved the kids taking part in the show.

“Skylar and Ryland are just brilliant,” one posted on Instagram. “Wish I’d had that much talent as a child – or even now!”

Another agreed and said: “Ryland. Just wow.”

A third commented: “So pleased to see the love for Ryland on BGT.”

“You can keep all your cheesy feel good singing groups. This seven-year-old Skylar is the real talent and she deserves our votes,” declared another.

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV next Saturday May 28 at 8pm.

