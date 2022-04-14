With BGT 2022 just days away, David Walliams has made a cheeky dig at his Britain’s Got Talent co-star Simon Cowell.

The pair will be back in business this weekend for the return of the ITV show.

Media mogul Simon, 62, has a lot on his plate at the moment with his upcoming wedding to Lauren Silverman.

However, David, 50, suggested the star might struggle with the guest list.

David Walliams made a cheeky dig about Simon Cowell (Credit: Splash News)

BGT 2022: What did David Walliams say about Simon Cowell?

The comedian told The Sun that Simon didn’t have any real friends.

He joked: “You know, he doesn’t have any real friends, so he’ll likely invite all his showbiz mates or people he’s worked with he hasn’t sacked.

Read more: Simon Cowell blasts David Walliams over ‘inappropriate’ joke during BGT filming

“If I organised the stag party for him, I think I’d organise a night in a restaurant, a bit of entertainment,” David continued.

You know, he doesn’t have any real friends, so he’ll likely invite all his showbiz mates or people he’s worked with he hasn’t sacked.

“Then I’d get up and do a sort of performance about Simon to make him cringe.”

David with his ‘frenemy’ Simon (Credit: SplashNews)

A bitter bromance

Simon and David regularly make digs at each other, especially when in the middle of filming Britain’s Got Talent.

Earlier this year, Simon was said to have blasted the Little Britain star after he made a crass comment about one of the show’s contestants.

The Sun reported David asked a hopeful contender whether his talent is “getting his [blank] out”.

As a result, Simon was reportedly “visibly angry” and “exploded” at David.

However, the comedian was said to have batted away any criticism, going on to rib Simon about his age and weight.

The gang are back in action for BGT 2022 (Credit: ITV)

What can Britain’s Got Talent fans expect from the new series of the show?

Despite their differences, Simon and David provide real comedy value and fans can’t wait to see them back in action this weekend.

As the show returns for its 15th series, Simon says it boasts the “perfect audition”.

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner?

The audition is said to link to movie musical The Greatest Showman, which stars Hugh Jackman.

Joining the men on the panel are fan favourites Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

It’s hard to believe the foursome have been judging the show for 10 years.

But the fans are happy with the fab four, who will once again be joined by presenters Ant and Dec.

BGT 2022 kicks off this Saturday (April 16) at 8pm on ITV.

So what do you think of our tory? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.