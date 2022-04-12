BGT 2022 kicks off in a matter of days and hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have given fans of Britain’s Got More Talent host Stephen Mulhern a bit of an update.

During an exclusive interview with ED! and other media outlets, we asked the Geordie duo if fan-favourite Stephen would ever return to the show.

And, if you’re a fan of the presenter’s madcap ways, we’re afraid we’ve got some bad news for you.

Ant and Dec have made an announcement about Stephen Mulheron’s future at BGT (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2022: Is Britain’s Got More Talent back?

Britain’s Got More Talent – hosted by Stephen – was axed after the 2019 series of the show.

Of course, the last time we saw BGT on screen was in 2020, after it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

At the time, Stephen told The Sun of Britain’s Got More Talent’s demise: “It’s a shame and when it was decided they weren’t going to do the ITV2 version I think the consensus among the boys and judges was this is a ­massive gap.

“We did it from day one, when there were only three judges. Do I think it’s a shame? I do. We got away with a lot of stuff.”

Sadly there are no plans to bring the spin-off back this year.

So where does that leave the lovely Stephen?

Ant and Dec filled us in…

Stephen Mulhern will stay on Saturday Night Takeaway and Catchphrase (Credit: ITV)

Will Stephen Mulhern return for BGT 2022?

Sadly it was a resounding no when ED! spoke to Ant and Dec.

At the time of our chat, Stephen was taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway with health issues.

We see enough of him on Saturday Night Takeaway so we’ll keep him there for now.

He had been hospitalised but returned – much to the delight of fans – before the series came to an end.

However, we won’t be seeing him on screen with the boys any time soon, it seems.

Opening up, Ant admitted: “We always miss Stephen, we always like having him around so of course we miss him.”

He then quipped: “But we see enough of him on Saturday Night Takeaway so we’ll keep him there for now.”

BGT 2022 kicks off this Saturday (April 16) at 8pm on ITV.

