BGT judge Amanda Holden has addressed claims the 2021 series has been axed.

According to reports, the show could be scrapped this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Amanda addressed the rumours on Heart radio today and said she doesn’t think they should do the show without an audience.

What did Amanda say about BGT 2021?

She said: “I personally think that we shouldn’t do it without the fifth judge, which is you guys.

“We need the people behind us! It’s the one show that does suffer.

“I’ll be honest, we’ve been told it’s on hold but then we’ve been told something different.”

Amanda continued: “There are still discussions going on because it’s a big old show and there’s a lot of people that are employed behind the scenes.

“It’s one that kind of needs to be discussed a bit more at length.

“I think the producers are very keen not to let anyone down so I think they’re still under discussion.”

It comes after a source claimed it’s “almost certain” the 2021 series will be cancelled.

The insider told The Sun: “Nothing can be ruled out just yet, but it’s not looking good. It’s almost certain to be binned.”

What has ITV said about Britain’s Got Talent?

Auditions for the series are usually filmed in January so they’re ready to air in the spring.

However, due to the lockdown, this hasn’t gone ahead and ITV confirmed earlier this month that they’re following Government guidelines.

An ITV spokesperson said: “The filming for the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent has been postponed from its proposed record dates in late January.

“With the announcement of the latest Government health guidelines and with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes we, together with the production teams at Thames and Syco, have taken the decision to move the record and broadcast of the forthcoming series.

“We will confirm revised dates in due course.”

