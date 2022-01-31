Bez on Dancing On Ice
TV

Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby mocked over remark to Bez

Bez wore his safety helmet once again last night

By Rebecca Carter

Dancing On Ice contestant Bez skated with a helmet once again last night amid fears he’ll fall over and injure himself.

The star entertained viewers as he transformed into Indiana Jones for Dancing On Ice’s Movie Week.

And his costume managed to hide his safety helmet as he wore Indiana Jones’ iconic fedora style hat.

Bez on Dancing On Ice
Bez still wore his safety helmet on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Dancing On Ice last night?

Following his performance, Bez faced the judges as they gave their feedback.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Bez’s fiancée admits fears for him doing show

He received 4.5 from all the judges, meaning he bagged a total score of 18 out of 40.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were quick to gush over his action-filled routine and his outfit.

Holly Willoughby speaks to Bez on Dancing On Ice
Holly said she didn’t realise Bez had his safety helmet on (Credit: ITV)

Holly told Bez: “You love a character, don’t you? I mean when you found out you were playing Indiana Jones, you were out there, you had the boulder, the rolls.”

Bez said: “Talk about pressure, Indiana Jones he’s an action man.”

Holly then said: “He doesn’t have a hat quite as big as that.”

Bez replied: “That’s got my safety gear underneath.”

Bez on Dancing On Ice
Viewers mocked Holly’s comment (Credit: ITV)

However, Holly asked: “Has it?! I didn’t realise!”

What did viewers say?

But viewers were quick to call out Holly’s comment and insist it was obvious Bez had a helmet on since the straps were around his chin.

One person said on Twitter: “Holly didn’t realise that Bez had a safety helmet on under his hat. Really. Come on now.”

Another wrote: “Holly ‘I didn’t realise you had your helmet on under there,'” followed by a meme which said “what?”.

A third tweeted: “Holly didn’t realise he’d got a helmet on underneath,” alongside a meme which said “oh, [bleep] off”.

Read more: The worst Dancing on Ice contestants ever? Bez has nothing on Todd Carty!

One added: “Holly said I didn’t realise you were wearing a helmet under your hat,” followed by another funny meme.

Last night Bez survived the dreaded skate-off and elimination after viewers voted to keep him in another week.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, Sunday February 6 at 6pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Warwick davis
Warwick Davis pays sweet tribute to his ‘beautiful wife’ as he reflects on ‘life’s challenges’
Limitless Win viewers beg contestants to stop celebrating with 'annoying' fist bumps on Ant and Dec game show
Limitless Win viewers beg contestants to stop celebrating with ‘annoying’ gesture
BBC Breakfast today: Dan Walker and Anton Du Beke surprising a fan
BBC Breakfast viewers ‘in tears’ as Dan Walker and Anton Du Beke surprise cancer survivor
stacey solomon and joe swash
Stacey Solomon sparks rumours she and Joe Swash are already married
Rhona Vanessa Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Terminal illness bombshell for Rhona
Dancing On Ice viewers fuming over Bez being voted through as another star sent home
Dancing On Ice viewers fuming as Bez survives another week