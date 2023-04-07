As Beyond Paradise fans bid farewell after the series finale tonight (April 7), many are already asking if it’ll be renewed for series 2.

The Death in Paradise spin-off pulled in five million viewers every episode – so it’s fair to say it’s been a hit for the BBC. And, according to The Sun, writer Tony Jordan is already getting cracking on Beyond Paradise series 2. Hooray!

The season finale sees a Death in Paradise crossover (Credit: BBC One)

Will Beyond Paradise return for series 2?

Yes, yes and one more time – yes! Tony Jordan told the paper: “I’ve started writing series 2 of Beyond Paradise. We had loads of stories that didn’t make the cut in season 1.

“Tim Key, the producer, has a long-held ambition to film on a steam train so we’ll definitely be on a steam train in season two and Tim will be there with his little hat on!”

Kris Marshall stars in the hit show (Credit: BBC One)

An impossible case for the season finale

In the last episode of series 1, the Shipton Abbott police were tasked with an impossible case to crack. A burglary that appeared to be clear-cut, with a calling card matching that of local criminal Atticus Styles, was actually anything but.

We won’t spoil it for you if you haven’t watched yet. But when forensics point to someone else, the team are stopped in their tracks. And that’s because the suspect, Hayley Collins, was in custody the whole time.

Much to fans’ delight, a teaser of the episode showed Humphrey (Kris Marshall) walking along the Saint Marie sand. And the visit to Saint Marie was the Death in Paradise crossover fans didn’t know they needed.

The BBC recently revealed Kris visited the sun-soaked island in tonight’s episode. Speaking about his trip to the island, Kris said: “I was honoured and delighted to return to Guadeloupe as part of Humphrey’s journey in Beyond Paradise, and to rekindle my deep passion for the island.”

