Beyond Paradise episode 5: Tragic character from Unforgotten joins the cast

Beyond Paradise continues this Friday, and Unforgotten fans will recognise one of the guest cast in episode 5.

In fact, there are several popular actors who join the cast of the BBC One series as it continues its first run.

There’s also a TV legend from The Crown, a very recognisable face from Endeavour, and someone with a famous stand-up comedian for a brother!

In the episode, panic spreads throughout Shipton Abbott when an arsonist targets three local businesses, scrawling the word PIG at the scene of each fire.

Humphrey and the team are baffled until they realise the fires follow an unusual pattern by invoking the Three Little Pigs fable…

Here’s everything you need to know about the guest cast of Beyond Paradise episode 5 (Friday, March 31, 2023).

Beyond Paradise episode 5 cast: Unforgotten star Michelle Bonnard plays Susie Griffin (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie)

Beyond Paradise episode 5 cast: Michelle Bonnard stars as Susie Griffin

Michelle Bonnard, 42, guest stars as Susie Griffin in Beyond Paradise series 1.

And she looks far less tidy than she usually does in her most famous role in Unforgotten!

Fans of the ITV detective drama will recognise actress Michelle as Sunny’s long-suffering fiancée Sal.

In the latest series 5 of the excellent ITV drama, Sal’s heart is broken when she suffers a tragedy, and her relationship with distracted Sunny suffers.

Actress Michelle is also known for playing Tops in the 2007 Suranne Jones drama Five Days.

She’s also played Dr Emma McKenna in Waking the Dead, Janice Goodchild in The Fear, Praskovya in The Last Czars, and Prof Judy Hackwood in We Hunt Together.

She’s also popped up in the likes of House of the Dragon – playing a brothel madam! – Holby City, Casualty, Law and Order: UK, and Silent Witness.

Marcia Warren as Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother in The Crown (Credit: Netflix)

Marcia Warren plays Floella Jones

Veteran actress Marcia Warren, 79, portrays Floella Jones in Beyond Paradise episode 5.

Most recently, Marcia starred as Mrs Boggle in Agatha Raisin.

Along with her husband, Mrs Boggle is one of Carsley’s long-term residents, known for being a bit nosy.

Marcia has been acting since the 60s and has a long career in theatre, film and television.

She played Penelope in the Ian McKellan series Vicious, Mrs Ambrose in The Bill, and Angela Wakefield in Dangerfield.

Her best-known film roles include Leap Year, Injustice and Twenty Thousand Streets Under the Sky.

She recently starred as the Queen Mother in Netflix’s The Crown.

Other notable roles include Joy in Don’t Forget the Driver, Barbara Wilcox in Sexy Murder, Nanny Mo in Edge of Heaven, Mrs. Alice Dobson in The Cafe with Ralf Little, and Vera in No Place Like Home.

Simon Harrison, seen here as Baruch in His Dark Materials, joins the cast of Beyond Paradise episode 5 (Credit: Bad Wolf/Simon Ridgway)

Beyond Paradise episode 5 cast: Simon Harrison as Lucas Fairly

Actor Simon Harrison portrays Lucas Fairly in Beyond Paradise.

Endeavour fans will know him as DI Ronnie Box, a role he played from 2018 to 2023.

He recently played Marcus Branagh in the cast of Vera, Angus in This Is Going to Hurt, and Jack Ryan in The Toys That Built America.

His Dark Materials viewers will recognise him as Baruch in the TV adaptation of Philip Pullman’s books.

Baruch was an angel who served Xaphania in the rebellion against the Authority.

Simon is also known for playing Ryan Carson in No Man’s Land, George Washington in Outlander, Douglas Reeves in Fearless, and Neil Carver in Grantchester.

Kerry Howard as Cleo Davenport in Beyond Paradise series 1 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie)

Kerry Howard as Cleo Davenport

Actress Kerry Howard, 41, stars as Cleo Davenport in Beyond Paradise series 1 episode 5.

Bristol-born Kerry got her break in 2009 playing Vicky in the television reboot of sitcom Reggie Perrin.

She’s perhaps best known for her comedic roles, playing Laura in Him & Her, Marilyn in Give Out Girls, and Leanne in Witless.

Comedy obviously runs in the family as her older brother by two years is comedian and writer Russell Howard.

Kerry is also known for playing Christie in Finding Joy, Beth in Two Weeks to Live, Kelly Roberts in The Trouble with Maggie Cole, and Poppy in Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Most recently, she portrayed Trace in The Outlaws, and Sarah Coombes in Ted Lasso.

Who else stars in the cast of Beyond Paradise series 1 episode 5?

Of course, My Family’s Kris Marshall portrays Humphrey Goodman, alongside Not Going Out’s Sally Bretton as his fiancée Martha Lloyd.

Former EastEnder star Zahra Ahmadi portrays Esther Williams, and The Durrells’ Barbara Flynn is Martha’s mum Anne Lloyd.

Alan Partridge legend Felicity Montagu stars as Margo Martins, while Derry Girls’ Dylan Llewellyn plays Kelby Hartford.

Battlestar Galactica’s Jamie Bamber stars as Archie Hughes (smug, much?).

In Beyond Paradise episode 5, newcomer Molly Mullins joins the cast as Danni Davenport.

Read more: Unforgotten stars Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhasker tease exciting news about series 6

Beyond Paradise continues on Fridays at 8pm on BBC One.

Are you enjoying Beyond Paradise series 1 so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.