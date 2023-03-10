Beyond Paradise episode 3: EastEnders super-villain turns up in cast!

Beyond Paradise continues with episode 3 this week, and the guest cast is enough to get a soap fan salivating!

There’s an EastEnders super-villain in the line-up, as well as a Larkins favourite, and a W1A legend.

In the third instalment of series 1, the peaceful community of Shipton Abbott is rocked when a beloved painting disappears…

The Solo Mare vanishes in a seemingly impossible heist during plans for it to appear at an exhibition.

The theft is even more perplexing given the artwork was under the guard of PC Kelby Hartford at the time…

And there’s a fantastic guest cast in Beyond Paradise episode 3, too.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Annette Badland as Isla Jay in Beyond Paradise episode 3 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie)

Beyond Paradise episode 3 guest cast: Annette Badland stars as Isla Jay

Annette Badland stars as Isla Jay in the guest cast of Beyond Paradise episode 3.

Isla Jay is one of the most vocal protestors demanding “justice for Edith” amid the painting controversy at the heart of the episode.

Annette, 72, recently guest starred as Linda Fletcher in the Silent Witness episode called Reputations.

However, TV addicts will definitely recognise Annette from a whole heap of roles going back to 1975!

Annette portrayed Charlotte in Bergerac for three years, Margaret Blaine in Doctor Who, Brenda in Holding On, and Brawdie Henshall in Cutting It.

Of course, soap fans will know the actress as super-villain Babe Smith in EastEnders.

She played the role from 2014 to 2017.

Babe was the baby farmer, who kidnapped young pregnant girls and then illegally had their babies adopted out for cash!

She famously put a curse on The Vic when she left, too, and actress Annette received death threats as a result of fan reaction to her character.

However, her return to Walford isn’t out of the question…

The actress has also appeared as Thelma Clegg in four episodes of Coronation Street.

More recently, she’s portrayed Fleur Perkins in Midsomer Murders, Mae in Emmy award-winning series Ted Lasso, and Nancy Bingo in Bad Boys.

Rufus Jones is Terence Witham in Beyond Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie)

Rufus Jones plays Terence Witham

Comedic actor Rufus Jones, 47, guest stars as pompous Terence Witham in the cast of Beyond Paradise episode 3.

W1A fans – aren’t we all? – will know him best as David Wilkes in the BBC comedy, a role he played from 2014 to 2017.

He’s also known for his funny roles in Katy Brand’s Big Ass Show, Hunderby, and Camping.

However, he can also play it serious (ish), and has starred in TV shows such as Marple, and The Casual Vacancy.

Most notably, he played John Pape in the hard-hitting 2022 TV series Four Lives.

More recently, Rufus has played Mr Magic in Funny Woman, Mike in Little Darlings, and appeared in 10 episodes of Dodger.

Pooky Quesnel is Louise Fitzallan in Beyond Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie)

Pooky Quesnel is Louise Fitzallan

Actress Pooky Quesnel, 57, guest stars as Louise Fitzallan in Beyond Paradise.

She recently played Louise Wilson in the cast of Ralph & Katie, reprising her role from The A Word.

Outside of The A Word, Pooky is probably best known as Olga Fitzgerald in Waterloo Road.

She was the wife of Head Teacher Vaughan Fitzgerald and the mother to Justin and Leo.

Pooky got her start as Dr Monica Broome in the BBC medical series Cardiac Arrest.

Other notable roles include a stint in EastEnders as Rachel Branning, the ex-wife of Max Branning.

She also played Diane Short in Family Affairs.

You might also recognise her as Mo Buckley from The Victim, which she starred in with Kelly Macdonald.

She recently starred in Sky series Wolfe as Maxine, and The Confessions of Frannie Langton on ITVX.

Of course, The Larkins viewers will know her as Enid.

Film fans will also recognise her as Mrs Phillips in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, as well as her role as Sarah Pocket in Great Expectations.

Beyond Paradise episode 3 guest cast: Jade Harrison as Chief Superintendent Charlie Woods (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie)

Jade Harrison plays Chief Superintendent Charlie Woods

Actress Jade Harrison joins the cast of Beyond Paradise episode 3 as Chief Superintendent Charlie Woods.

And she’ll also appear in episodes 5 and 6.

Jade recently played Metts in Wedding Season, Deborah Haynes in The Midwich Cuckoos, and Karen Freeman in Queens of Mystery.

The TV star is known for playing Vicky Hoy in the Netflix adaptation of Harlan Coben’s book The Stranger.

She’s also played Carla in six episodes of Hollyoaks, and Shirley in Grange Hill.

Isla Jay and the protestors in Beyond Paradise episode 3 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie)

Who else stars in the cast of Beyond Paradise series 1?

Of course, My Family’s Kris Marshall portrays Humphrey Goodman, alongside Not Going Out’s Sally Bretton as his fiancée Martha Lloyd.

Former EastEnder star Zahra Ahmadi portrays Esther Williams, and The Durrells’ Barbara Flynn is Martha’s mum Anne Lloyd.

Alan Partridge legend Felicity Montagu stars as Margo Martins, while Derry Girls’ Dylan Llewellyn plays Kelby Hartford.

Battlestar Galactica’s Jamie Bamber stars as Archie Hughes.

Meanwhile, The Archers’ Taylor Uttley is Aaron Cole.

Read more: Beyond Paradise fans turns emotional at Ruth Madoc’s final on-screen appearance

Beyond Paradise episode 3 airs on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8pm on BBC One.

What do you think of Beyond Paradise series 1 so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.