Beyond Paradise on BBC One: Guest cast includes two TV legends!

Beyond Paradise is like a warm hug on a Friday night, and episode 2 has some very special TV actors in the guest cast to add to the charm.

Season 1 of the Kris Marshall series continues this week (Friday, March 03, 2023) and there are a couple of screen legends in the cast.

The series follows Death in Paradise star DI Humphrey Goodman and his fiancée, Martha, as they start a new life in Devon.

And it’s every bit as delightful as it sounds.

In episode 2, Humphrey investigates one of the strangest cases he’s ever encountered – an entire family has vanished, leaving their TV and lights on and dinner half-eaten.

So who is in the guest cast of Beyond Paradise episode 2?

Ruth Madoc guest stars as Rosie Colbert in the cast of Beyond Paradise episode 2 (Credit: BBC)

Ruth Madoc portrays Rosie Colbert in the guest cast of Beyond Paradise episode 2

The late Ruth Madoc makes her last screen appearance in the cast of Beyond Paradise.

She plays Rosie Colbert, a concerned relative of the missing family who plies DI Goodman with a huge great slice of cake…

Lucky for some!

The actress, best known for playing Gladys Pugh in Hi-de-Hi!, died in December 2022 at the age of 79.

Her daughter Lowri spoke about her mum’s last role, saying: “My mum thoroughly enjoyed working on this, her last TV role.

“She told me how wonderful the entire cast and crew were and what a delightful experience it had been.

“She took great pride in this job, as she always did with every job.

“I find it brings me great comfort to watch her onscreen.”

Ruth played Gladys in every episode of the comedy series, from 1980 to 1988.

She’s also known for playing Fruma Sarah in Fiddler on the Roof, Betty Smith in Hunter’s Walk, and Dorothy Hope in Animal Ark.

Her career spanned more than five decades, from her first role in 1971, to her last in Beyond Paradise.

At the end of Beyond Paradise episode 2, there is a tribute to Ruth Madoc, reading: “In loving memory of Ruth Madoc, 1943 – 2022.”

Jamie Bamber as Archie Hughes in Beyond Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie)

Jamie Bamber stars as Archie Hughes in Beyond Paradise

Actor Jamie Bamber joins the cast of Beyond Paradise episode 2 as Archie Hughes.

He’s not strictly a guest, as he stays for the rest of the series!

Archie appears as Martha prepares for the launch of her café…

He’s a face from the past – aka her ex – but what’s his agenda?

Jamie, 49, is perhaps best known for his role as Captain Lee ‘Apollo’ Adama in Battlestar Galactica, or Matt Devlin in Law & Order UK.

He’s also famous for his roles as Dr Matt Kendal in Peak Practice, Dr Tyler Wilson in Monday Mornings, Kev Allison in The Smoke, and Lt Dotsy Doheny in Ultimate Force.

From 2016 to 2018, he played DI Tim Williamson in Marcella, before winning a role as Col Alexander Coltrane in Strike Back.

He also had a supporting role as 2nd Lt Jack Foley in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers, and as Lieutenant Archie Kennedy in the Hornblower series.

More recently, he played Sam Wright in the ITV drama Innocent opposite Katherine Kelly, and dodgy DCI Martyn Hunter in the cast of DI Ray on ITV.

Jaye Jacobs as Laura in Beyond Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie)

Beyond Paradise episode 2 guest cast: Jaye Jacobs plays Laura Colbert

Holby City fave Jaye Jacobs – aka Donna Jackson – plays the missing Laura Colbert in Beyond Paradise.

Jaye played Donna in the BBC One medical drama from 2004 until 2011, and later returned in 2017 until the show came to end in 2022.

The 40-year-old actress made her first ever TV appearance in 2003, when she played Alice in the soap spin-off EastEnders: Perfectly Frank.

She also played Sian Diamond in Waterloo Road from 2011 to 2014, and A mber in Millie Inbetween.

Other notable roles include PC Carolyn Florrie in Midsomer Murders, Wendy in Still Open All Hours, and Verity Leyton in Doctors.

Phil Daniels as Marvellous Harris in Beyond Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/BBC One)

Phil Daniels stars as Marvelous Harris

Actor Phil Daniels, 64, plays Marvelous Harris in the cast of Beyond Paradise episode 2.

Of course, the veteran actor is best known for playing Jimmy in the 1979 film Quadrophenia.

He’s been acting for more than 50 years – ever since he was 14, in fact, when he played Billy in the film Anoop and the Elephant opposite Linda Robson.

He went on to secure several TV roles until landing the life-changing part in Quadrophenia.

EastEnders fans will know him for playing Kevin Wicks in the BBC soap from 2006 to 2008.

Phil also played Richards in Scum, and voiced Fetcher in Chicken Run.

Other notable TV roles include Sam Weller in The Pickwick Papers, Gary Rickey in Holding On, Larry Valentine in Sex, Chips & Rock ‘n’ Roll, and Terry Brook in Time Gentleman Please.

Music fans will know him as the salesman in the video to Blur’s 1994 hit Parklife.

Ella Kenion, seen here on the set of Four Lives, guest stars in Beyond Paradise (Credit: ITV Studios/Aimee Spinks)

Ella Kenion portrays Dorothy Trowman

Actress Ella Kenion, 53, stars as Dorothy Trowman in the cast of Beyond Paradise.

Dorothy is the one who discovers the missing family in episode 2.

She’s perhaps best known for playing Julie in Hardware, Mrs Cakeworthy in The Green Green Grass, and Beth in Episodes.

She voices several children’s TV characters, including Delilah in 101 Dalmatian Street, Vera in Pinky and Perky Show, Queen Bee in The Hive, and Stella in Q Pootle 5.

Those with younger children will also know her as Captain Sinker in the CBeebies show Justin’s House.

Most recently, she played Mandy Pearson in the brilliant drama Four Lives, Nurse Maggie in Honour, and Lorraine in The Duchess.

Who else stars in Beyond Paradise episode 2?

Of course, My Family’s Kris Marshall portrays Humphrey Goodman, alongside Not Going Out’s Sally Bretton as his fiancée Martha Lloyd.

Former EastEnder star Zahra Ahmadi portrays Esther Williams, and The Durrells’ Barbara Flynn is Martha’s mum Anne Lloyd.

Alan Partridge legend Felicity Montagu stars as Margo Martins, while Derry Girls’ Dylan Llewellyn plays Kelby Hartford.

Doc Martin actor Dan Ball portrays hit and run victim Christopher Bromley.

Strike star Edward Rowe portrays Matthew Colbert, while Joe Bone stars as Gavin Dixon.

Last but not least, Poldark actor John Macneill stars as Adam Avery.

He played Jacka Hoblyn in 10 episodes of the brooding period drama.

Beyond Paradise episode 2 airs on Friday, March 03, 2023 at 8pm on BBC One.

