Beverley Callard had I’m A Celeb viewers in hysterics as she made a huge gaffe about Vernon Kay‘s career on tonight’s show (November 24).

During a friendly chat around the fire, talk turned to TV show Splash!.

It kicked off in 2013 and followed a group of celebrities as they learned to dive.

It was hosted by Vernon Kay. Except poor Beverley didn’t realise that when she put her foot in it.

Beverley put her foot in it on tonight’s I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What did Beverley say on I’m A Celeb?

Beverley said she thought Splash! was the most stupid programme ever.

Oh no, I’m so sorry, Vernon, I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry.

Vernon quipped: “It kept my central heating on though Beverley.”

Read more: Shane Richie screams as he faces 200 spiders in The Cruel Jewels Trial

The celebrities were then seen reminding Beverley that Vernon used to present the show.

“Oh no, I’m so sorry, Vernon, I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry,” she said, clearly mortified as her castle pals laughed at the gaffe.

Vernon told Bev the show paid his heating bills as the other celebs laughed (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Bev wants to ‘curl up and die’

Talking in the Telegraph, Beverley said she wanted to “curl up and die”.

Read more: Tom Fletcher issues warning to Vernon Kay after he clashes with wife Giovanna

“I wanted to curl up and die, poor Vernon. I’m notorious for putting my foot in it, and I really did there,” she said.

What did viewers say about the incident?

Viewers loved the gaffe, with many admitting they were in hysterics at the slip up.

“Ahaha Bev! She ain’t wrong though!” said one.

“Bev saying what we were all thinking about that show,” another laughed.

“‘Was the worse show I’ve ever seen!'” another said with five crying with laughter emojis.

“Beverley slating Splash! in front of the host – hilarious. Poor Vernon!” another quipped.

“Beverley telling Vernon that she thought Splash! (a show he’d presented) was the worst show she’d seen is one of the funniest things that’s happened in camp this year,” another agreed.

I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out Of Here! airs on ITV every night.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.