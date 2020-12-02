I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard has revealed she’s been offered a free face lift after leaving the castle.

The former Coronation Street actress was voted off the show on Monday night alongside Victoria Derbyshire.

However, during last night’s episode, Beverley was seen telling her campmates about her free surgery offer before she was eliminated.

Beverley Callard offered a free face lift after I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What did Beverley Callard say on I’m A Celebrity?

At the start to the programme, Beverley admitted she was starting to become tired.

She told her campmates: “Good morning! Right I’m going back to bed now. Eugh, I can’t wake up.”

Her campmates insisted she looked fresh and awake before Bev went on to reveal her face lift news.

Beverley admitted she’s going to take up the free offer (Credit: ITV)

She said: “Shall I tell you a secret? I’ve been offered a free face lift when I get out of here.

“And I have to tell you, I’m going to bloody take it after this!”

Speaking in The Telegraph, the star added: “I looked in the mirror yesterday and I thought, ‘Oh my God.'”

Vernon Kay asked her: “Can you get two for one?” to which Beverley said: “Shall we go in together?”

Meanwhile, Giovanna Fletcher told her: “You have a beautiful face, Bev.”

Giovanna told Beverley she has a “beautiful” face (Credit: ITV)

Beverley replied: “Well, thank you but I don’t think so. I think you’re looking at me through rose coloured spectacles.”

Speaking in The Telegraph, Vernon told the camera: “I don’t think Beverley needs the face lift. Just tie your hair back really tight!”

What did I’m A Celebrity fans say?

Viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person tweeted: “Bev does not need a face lift.”

Vernon said he doesn’t think Beverley needs a face lift (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “A face lift, lucky Beverley.”

One wrote: “I really hope Bev doesn’t have another face lift. I really wish women would be more proud of themselves and age gracefully.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

