Beverley Callard on I'm A Celebrity
TV

Beverley Callard on I’m A Celebrity: Star plans to have FREE cosmetic surgery now she’s left castle

Beverley said she's taking up the offer!

By Rebecca Carter

I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard has revealed she’s been offered a free face lift after leaving the castle.

The former Coronation Street actress was voted off the show on Monday night alongside Victoria Derbyshire.

However, during last night’s episode, Beverley was seen telling her campmates about her free surgery offer before she was eliminated.

Beverley Callard on I'm A Celebrity
Beverley Callard offered a free face lift after I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What did Beverley Callard say on I’m A Celebrity?

At the start to the programme, Beverley admitted she was starting to become tired.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Beverley Callard misses out on pub trip despite winning challenge as fans fume

She told her campmates: “Good morning! Right I’m going back to bed now. Eugh, I can’t wake up.”

Her campmates insisted she looked fresh and awake before Bev went on to reveal her face lift news.

Beverley Callard on I'm A Celebirty
Beverley admitted she’s going to take up the free offer (Credit: ITV)

She said: “Shall I tell you a secret? I’ve been offered a free face lift when I get out of here.

“And I have to tell you, I’m going to bloody take it after this!”

Speaking in The Telegraph, the star added: “I looked in the mirror yesterday and I thought, ‘Oh my God.'”

Vernon Kay asked her: “Can you get two for one?” to which Beverley said: “Shall we go in together?”

Meanwhile, Giovanna Fletcher told her: “You have a beautiful face, Bev.”

Giovanna Fletcher on I'm A celeb
Giovanna told Beverley she has a “beautiful” face (Credit: ITV)

Beverley replied: “Well, thank you but I don’t think so. I think you’re looking at me through rose coloured spectacles.”

I’ve been offered a free face lift when I get out of here.

Speaking in The Telegraph, Vernon told the camera: “I don’t think Beverley needs the face lift. Just tie your hair back really tight!”

What did I’m A Celebrity fans say?

Viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person tweeted: “Bev does not need a face lift.”

Vernon Kay on I'm A Celebrity
Vernon said he doesn’t think Beverley needs a face lift (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “A face lift, lucky Beverley.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Angry fans say they think AJ Pritchard should have gone instead of Beverley Callard

One wrote: “I really hope Bev doesn’t have another face lift. I really wish women would be more proud of themselves and age gracefully.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm. 

Do you think Bev should have a face lift? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know

Related Topics

Trending Articles

holly Willoughby outfit today
Holly Willoughby fans are in love with the outfit she wore on This Morning today
Amanda Holden BGT
BGT star Amanda Holden stuns fans as she dances around Christmas tree in sexy Santa costume
I’m A Celebrity: Giovanna Fletcher’s brother Mario Falcone wants to break into castle after finding scenes ‘hard to watch’
the queen cousins netflix
The Crown: Were the Queen’s cousins really locked away in an asylum?
I'm A Celebrity hotel 2020
I’m A Celebrity hotel 2020: How much to stay at Carden Park in Cheshire?
Strictly Come Dancing: Karen Hauer hits back at Shirley Ballas after Jamie Laing criticism