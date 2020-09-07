Beverley Callard announces Coronation Street return following hip surgery

Beverley Callard is set to return to Coronation Street after she recovers from hip surgery.

The actress was unable to walk after a botched hip operation meant she couldn’t film her final scenes as beloved character Liz McDonald.

But during an appearance on Loose Women today, Beverley told the panel she’s hopeful she’ll return to film her exit next year.

Beverley Callard will return to Coronation Street after she recovers from hip surgery (Credit: ITV)

The 63-year-old said: “Well, the biggest thing was we went to shoot Liz’s big dramatic exit – I’m not going to tell you what it was – but after lockdown I couldn’t go back.

“They did offer me a wheelchair and I said, ‘Absolutely not! A wheelchair and stiletto shoes, no no no.’

“But I will go back maybe the beginning of next year, so they will see a bit more of Liz.

“It’s going to be very dramatic, I believe.”

The soap star discussed her recent health struggles on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Beverley Callard?

Beverley believes she injured her hip while performing on stage.

She explained: “I think I damaged my hip doing Thunder Girls on stage last year. I tweaked something or tore something, so I had to go in March for quite a minor operation.

“It just didn’t go well, so I couldn’t walk for months and months. Then I had to go back in for another operation. It’s been a pretty difficult time.”

Beverley added: “I’m trying to walk now, I’m on crutches as opposed to be holstered and pushed around. I’m getting there, slowly but surely.”

Why did Beverley Callard leave Coronation Street?

The soap star quit the cobbles after 31 years.

Bev told the Mirror: “This is the toughest fight of my life but I am determined to win it. I am a strong woman but another strong woman in my life is Liz McDonald and she has been for 31 years.

“I love playing her and she has inspired me to want to get on my feet again so I can do it one last time.”

She went on: “If there is anything apart from my family that makes me want to get back on my feet, it’s being Liz again.”

Beverley left the ITV soap this year (Credit: ITV)

However, Corrie viewers were furious at Liz’s exit scenes when she was simply described as having moved to Spain off-screen.

Her departure was only mentioned in passing by her son Steve and ex Leanne.

“I don’t suppose it helps that your mum’s in Spain either,” Leanne said in a scene in August.

Steve replied: “No but I get why she had to get out of here but yeah, one less person to talk to I suppose.”

