Beverley Callard has reunited with husband, Jon after her stint in the I’m A Celebrity camp.

Bev, 63, shared the moment with fans on social media and used the now infamous and saucy nickname to address him.

Or should that be undress him?

What did Beverley Callard say about being home with her husband Jon?

The couple – married for 10 years – smiled for the camera as the clinked glasses full of bubbly.

And, in a messaged that referenced that hilarious ‘megashag’ moment, she captioned the image with some heartfelt words.

She wrote: “Thank you all so so much for your love and support!

“You’re all fabulous! Back home now with my #megashag @jonmmac55 @imacelebrity #teamjordan #imaceleb.”

She also wrote over the snap, saying that she was a “little bit drunk”.

Beverly and Jon have been married for 10 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Bev’s fan react?

It wasn’t long before her fans found the whole scenario hilarious and shared their delight.

One laughed: “YESSSSSSS MEGASHAG!” [Sic]

Another wrote: “Arr this is such cute picture of you both, glad you are home safe! You have been amazing to watch from start to finish.”

Enjoy Bev! You were amazing.

Finally, a fourth fan said: “MEGASHAG!!!? Enjoy your evening! Well done!”

Beverley Callard shocked the camp with her comment about husband Jon (Credit: ITV)

Why does Bev call Jon ‘megashag’?

Bev’s popularity reached new heights when she revealed to her shocked campmates that she called Jon, ‘Megashag’.

With campmates and Ant and Dec bursting out into laughter, she then continued to repeat the nickname.

It was so funny, even Ant and Dec urged Twitter followers to create their own Megashag hashtag.

However, speaking to Lorraine Kelly the day after she was evicted, she said: “I can’t believe they aired that.”

