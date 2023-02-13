Better starts on BBC One tonight and it has a pretty stellar cast, with I Hate Suzie’s Leila Farzad playing the lead alongside Broadchurch’s Andrew Buchan.

The series follows, DI Lous Slack, a corrupt policewoman who has spent decades lying for her friend, who has since risen to the top of the Leeds criminal underworld.

So who else is in the cast of BBC One’s Better?

Here’s everything we know.

Better cast: Leila Farzad plays DI Lou Slack

Leila Farzard plays the lead role of DI Lous Slack in BBC’s Better.

Lou is a corrupt policewoman who has spent years covering up the wrongs of her friend, Col McHugh.

However, when she suddenly suffers a tragic life event, she’s determined to turn her life around.

Desperate for redemption, Lou must bring down Col and break the years-long pact she’s put in place with her long-time friend.

Leila has starred in I Hate Suzie as Nami Jones, which earned her a 2021 BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

She also appeared in The Fear Index and Avenue 5.

Talking about playing the lead role in the BBC drama, Leila confessed to Independent: “I feel excited and trepidatious, nervous and anxious and proud all at the same time.

“I never dared to dream that my name would be first on a cast list – I just wanted to be employed.”

Andrew Buchan as Col McHugh

Andrew Buchan takes on the the role of Col McHugh.

When Col and Lou crossed paths 19 years ago, the pair stuck a deal that changed their lives forever.

Now, Col has become very rich and powerful and rules the Leeds criminal underworld with an iron fist.

But will his reign last for long, now that Lou is on her path to redemption?

Andrew is known for playing a variety of roles in several big-hitting dramas including Mark Latimer in Broadchurch and Andrew Parker-Bowles in The Crown.

In 2014, Andrew played Ephra Stein alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal and Eva Best in The Honourable Woman.

The actor then starred as Franklin Clarke in the gripping BBC One drama The ABC Murders.

He also recently took on the role of Matt Hancock in This England.

Andrew is married to Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall.

The pair married in 2012 after dating for five years and they have a child together.

Talking about his relationship in an interview with the Guardian, Andrew said: “It definitely helps that Amy’s an actor. Who else would be okay with absences or doing theatre on Christmas Eve? It helps so much if someone gets it.”

Amy also told the Mirror: “Andrew is great – I’ve known for ages he’s the one.”

Who plays Ceri Davies?

Lou’s partner, Ceri Davies, will be played by Samuel Edward-Cook.

Ceri knows about Lou and Col’s long-term arrangement but that doesn’t make it easier for him.

Even though his own career has benefitted from it!

Samuel has previously starred alongside Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy in the BBC One drama Peaky Blinders.

He also plays Steve Beckton in the ITV series Innocent.

Viewers can also spot the actor in Emmerdale and Silent Witness.

Carolin Stoltz is also in the cast of the BBC One drama

Col’s wife, Alma, will be played by Carolin Stoltz.

Alma is proud of her husband’s business arrangements and reaps the benefits of a wealthy lifestyle.

Carolin is best known for her role as Ukranian immigrant Olena Petrovich in the soap Emmerdale.

In 2018, Carolin played DI Anke Strom opposite Douglas Henshall and Alison O’Donnell in Shetland.

The Swedish-British actress also recently appeared in ITV’s Maternal.

Zak Ford-Williams plays Owen in Better

Zak Ford-Williams appears as Owen in the BBC One drama.

Owen is Lou’s son, who has a playful relationship with both of his parents.

But when the close-knit family is faced with tragedy, everything changes.

Zak is a rising star who also starred in Wolfe.

Noel Wilkes is played by Kaya Moore in Better

Kaya Moore plays Noel Wilkes in BBC One’s Better.

Noel is one of Col’s treasured employees who has also grown to know Lou well over the years.

Kaya has starred as Phoenix Taylor in Waterloo Road between 2011 and 2013.

He also plays Hamed Ladd in Vera and Devon Sutcliffe in an episode of Holby City.

Anton Lesser plays Vernon in Better

Anton Lesser plays Vernon in the BBC One drama Better.

The well-known actor is widely known for his role as Qyburn in the HBO series Game of Thrones.

Viewers will also know Anton from playing Chief Superintendent Bright in Edeavour.

He also starred as Harold Macmillan in The Crown and most recently took on the role of Henry Singleton in the hit Netflix series 1899.

Ceallach Spellman joins the cast of Better

Ceallach Spellman will feature as Donal in Better.

The British actor and presenter is known for playing Matthew Williams in the revival of ITV drama Cold Feet.

He also plays Harry Fisher in the BBC One drama Waterloo Road from 2010 and 2011.

Who else is in the cast of Better on BBC One?

Emmerdale’s Charley Webb will be starring in the cast of the BBC One drama.

Charley is known for playing Debbie Dingle in the ITV soap Emmerdale and this will be the star’s first acting role since she left the show.

Olivia Nakintu will also be appearing in the series, who you might know from playing Jay in the comedy Am I Being Unreasonable?.

Also starring in Better is Joseph Steyne, Anthony Lewis and Junade Khan.

You can even spot Gavin Spokes and Jamie Dorrington in the gripping thriller.

Better airs on BBC One Monday, February 13 at 9pm.

