The Monday night Silent Witness slot has been filled with new BBC One crime drama Better – but when’s the start date?

The series follows a corrupt detective who tries to become a ‘better’ person and cop after being forced to face up to her misdeeds.

Broadchurch fave Andrew Buchan stars, opposite I Hate Suzie actress Leila Farzad.

But who else is in the cast, how many episodes are there, and is there a start date yet?

Here’s everything you need to know about Better on BBC One and the all-important start date…

Leila Farzad as Lou and Andrew Buchan as Col in Better (Credit: BBC)

What is the plot of BBC series Better?

Better introduces us to Detective Inspector Lou Slack, a corrupt officer.

She is forced to re-evaluate her life after her son almost dies.

Better late than never, DI Slack attempts to make amends for her misdeeds…

However, she realises she must betray the dangerous drug baron she has been working for.

She attempts to bring down Col McHugh, a man she has come to love like a brother.

She even helped place him at the head of the Leeds criminal underworld.

Col is definitely not someone you want as an enemy, but Lou’s biggest enemy might just be herself…

Nineteen years ago, when Lou was a young police officer and Col was a low-ranking newcomer in the Leeds underworld, their paths crossed.

They struck a deal that allowed Col to become very rich and powerful, and allowed Lou to save her failing career.

A complex but special bond grew between the pair, but that all changes in Better.

A statement from BBC said: “Better explores the complex and powerful bonds of loyalty and family, set in a world where everyone has their own version of right and wrong.”

Leila Farzad previously starred in Sky’s I Hate Suzie (Credit: BBC)

Better start date on BBC One: Who is in the cast?

Leila Farzad leads the cast as DCI Lou Slack.

I Hate Suzie fans will know actress Leila for her role as agent Naomi Jones.

She’s also known for playing Elena in Avenue 5, Gabby Hoffman in The Fear Index, and Janice Parker in Innocent.

Andrew Buchan plays criminal Col McHugh.

You’ll probably recognise him as Mark Latimer from Broadchurch.

He also recently played Chris Edwards in Cobra, Mikulas Vir in Carnival Row, and Felim Bichan in the cast of Industry.

He also took on the role of controversial politician and I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock in Sky’s This England.

Carolin Stoltz, currently playing Brigitta in Maternal, plays Alma McHugh, while Emmerdale actor Anthony Lewis stars as Niall in the show.

Anthony played Marc Reynolds in Emmerdale from 1999 to 2007.

Joseph Steyne, who recently starred as Grey Eyes in The Capture, also appears in the show as Joleon.

Kaya Moore, who is best known for his role as Phoenix Taylor in Waterloo Road, will play Noel Wilkes.

Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders actor Samuel Edward-Cook plays Lou’s husband Ceri Davies.

Zak Ford-Williams stars as Owen Davies, Olivia Nakintu is DC Esther Okoye, Cel Spellman plays Donal McHugh, and Lucy Black portrays DCI Sandy Mosby.

Vera fans will probably recognise Garry Cooper who plays Bulgey.

He recently played Cliff Cringle in the ITV Brenda Blethyn series.

Better will air in February 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Where was the show filmed?

Cast and crew filmed the new series exactly where it’s set – in Leeds.

The action was filmed in the Leeds city centre in 2022.

Writers and executive producers Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent shared: “We’re delirious and feel incredibly fortunate to have assembled such a gifted group of people to tell this story in the great city of Leeds, with a wealth of local Yorkshire talent on and off camera.”

How many episodes will Better be?

Better will have a total of five episodes.

Each episode will be an hour long.

Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent wrote the show.

The pair previously wrote the popular Channel 4 series Humans.

Garry Cooper as Bulgey in Better (Credit: Sister Pictures/Vishal Sharma)

What is the start date for Better on BBC One?

BBC One has confirmed that Better will take the coveted Silent Witness slot on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Episode one will start at 9pm.

Episode two will follow the week after, on Monday, February 20, 2023.

All episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer afterwards.

Better airs on BBC One in 2023.

