Families all over the country are experiencing lockdown, but there is some good news at least – there’s plenty of great stuff to watch on TV tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know about the documentaries, quiz shows and the return of an old favourite.

Julia’s out walking again (Credit: ITV)

What to watch on TV tonight?

Cornwall and Devon Walks With Julia Bradbury, ITV, 7pm

Here’s something to transport you away from the doom and gloom.

Julia Bradbury returns to explore the beautiful southern-English counties of Cornwall and Devon.

Read more: January 2021 best dramas: What to watch on BBC, ITV, C4 and Netflix

First, she has a crack at a stunning 6.5-mile route on Cornwall’s most westerly point.

She also experiences the iconic landmark of Land’s End, visits the famous white sands of Porthcurno beach and the historic clifftop Minack Theatre, before finishing her journey at Sennen Cove.

The Truth About Boosting The Immune System on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

The Truth About Boosting The Immune System, BBC One, 9pm

Superfoods, vitamins and supplements all claim to boost the immune system.

With the flu season in full flow – and coronavirus running rampant – this show attempts to find out what really works.

Cheetah Family & Me on BBC Two (Credit: BBC)

Cheetah Family & Me, BBC Two, 9pm

The final episode of this fascinating two-parter sees Gordon Buchanan gets close to wild cheetah in the Kalahari.

This time around Gordon and the crew follow two female cheetahs, each with a litter of cubs, as they navigate harsh environments, dangerous wildlife and dwindling prey.

The gang is back (Credit: ITV)

Beat The Chasers, ITV, 9pm

Another edition of the quiz show spin-off that everyone’s talking about.

New contestants join host Bradley Walsh, and Chasers The Beast, The Governess, Sinhaman, The Vixen and The Dark Destroyer to win big money.

Kevin’s back! (Credit: Channel 4)

Grand Designs, Channel 4, 9pm

Kevin McCloud returns for a 20th series – yes, 20th! – of the homebuilding show.

In the series opener, Kevin meets former army captain Justin, who has spent £1.8million on an abandoned neo-Gothic cemetery keeper’s lodge and adjoining ex-council toilet block in south-west London.

Can he install a ground-floor extension and a swimming pool, while keeping away from the graves?

Gordon visits Lowrey’s Seafood Restaurant (Credit: Channel 4)

Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell And Back, Channel 4, 10pm

Gordon’s back on our screen for the third series of the show where he goes into small-town American restaurants and tries to turn them around.

In this series opener, he travels to Lowery’s Seafood in Tappahannock, Virginia.

Read more: Cheetah Family & Me on BBC Two: Who is Gordon Buchanan?

There he not only finds a failing restaurant, but also two brothers – the owner and the manager – at odds with each other.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.