The best TV next week is looking very good for viewers indeed.

The lockdown might be in full swing, but there’s at least some good news for telly lovers – next week is jam-packed with new shows and series.

From Long Lost Family and crime drama The Bay to a new series of First Dates, there’s something for everyone.

Davina and Nicky are back (Credit: ITV)

What is the Best TV next week?

Long Lost Family – Monday (January 18), 9pm, ITV

Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell return with the series that helps more people reunite with long-lost relatives.

The episode sees Phyllis and Kevin Haran who fought in vain to get their son back through the courts after putting him up for adoption when they were homeless, jobless and desperate to put their baby’s interests first.

Elsewhere, 64-year-old Michael O’Neil is in his search for his birth mother.

It’s the final episode of Traces (Credit: BBC)

Traces – Monday and Tuesday (January 18 and 19), 9pm, BBC One

It’s the final two episodes of the BBC forensics drama, and while Kathy oversees the excavation of Marie’s grave, Daniel gives McKinven the lead he needs to make an arrest.

But it’s the precise forensic science that finally brings peace for Emma.

Looking at the lives of those who can’t leave their homes (Credit: Channel 4)

Shut-Ins: Britain’s Fattest People – Monday (January 18), 10pm, Channel 4

The return of the series that reveals what life is like for the UK’s most overweight people.

23-year-old AJ is from Airdrie, Scotland, and has been mostly shut in for the last six years.

He is now barely able to move, having to rely on mum Sharon for all aspects of care.

Chris and the gang return (Credit: BBC Two)

Winterwatch – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (January 19, 20 and 21), 8pm, BBC Two

The gang returns.

Chris Packham is in the New Forest watching winter transform his home, and Iolo Williams is at the Centre for Alternative Technology in Wales, hoping to see some murmurations.

Elsewhere, young naturalist Indy Green journeys into Sherwood Forest on the hunt for the elusive goshawk.

Fred tries to match more singletons (Credit: Channel 4)

First Dates – Tuesday (January 19), 10pm, Channel 4

Fred is back to help singletons find love.

In the opening episode of the new series, a parliamentary assistant fears talking politics scares men away, but may have met her match in an outspoken journalist.

And a 69-year-old former roadie is looking for someone to settle down with after surviving cancer.

Tanya and Alex investigate (Credit: BBC)

The Truth About – Wednesday (January 20), 9pm, BBC One

In the latest episode of this myth-busting series, clinical psychologist Professor Tanya Byron joins former England footballer Alex Scott.

Together they discover how the latest science can help us gain greater control over our state of mind and improve mental health and well-being.

Handy during lockdown.

The crime drama returns (Credit: ITV)

The Bay – Wednesday (January 20), 9pm, ITV

The crime drama set in Morecambe returns for a second series.

After dealing with the repercussions of her actions from last year, DC Lisa Armstrong is given the opportunity to step up when asked to assist a murder investigation.

Look out for Kelvin in Death In Paradise (Credit: BBC)

Death In Paradise – Thursday (January 21), 9pm, BBC One

Kelvin Fletcher and Jason Manford guest star in this episode.

It seems money doesn’t buy happiness when lottery winner Cherry is found dead at her luxurious villa, much to the horror of her husband and their visiting friends.

Anne, Shaun and Mark take to the road (Credit: ITV)

The Chasers’ Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles – Thursday (January 21), 9pm, ITV

Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace travel the world to uncover the cognitive abilities of animals and artificial intelligence.

They start out in the USA, where they pit their wits against Kanzi, a bonobo ape who is able to communicate with humans using a series of pictures and symbols.

Joe cooks up some Italian dishes (Credit: Channel 4)

Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast – Friday (January 22), 9pm, Channel 4

Comedian and Great British Sewing Bee star Joe Lycett is the boys’ special guest.

Jamie teaches Joe to make a traditional wild boar and pappardelle ragu from the restaurant he spent time in while holidaying in Italy. Yum!

The Danish series is based on a true story (Credit: BBC)

The Investigation – Friday (January 22), 9pm, BBC Two

Danish true-crime drama, featuring a detective who hunts for the killer of a missing Swedish journalist.

It’s A Sin – Friday (January 22), 10pm, Channel 4

This brand new drama series is set in the 1980s during the Aids crisis, following the lives of a group of young gay men.

Olly Alexander, Omari Douglas and Callum Scott Howells star, as well as Keeley Hawes.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.