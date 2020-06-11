Benidorm creator Derren Litten claps back at viewer who claimed it 'died a painful death'

Fans of Benidorm were overjoyed last night when the hit comedy series returned for a repeat.

The series eight re-run got underway on ITV on Wednesday (June 10) evening, taking viewers back to the Solana Resort in Benidorm and the shenanigans of the holidaymakers and staff at the tourist hotspot.

After it aired, the show's creator - award-winning screenwriter Derren Litten - had a furious response to one viewer who suggested Benidorm died a 'long, painful death' after series seven.

How did Derren respond?

Benidorm creator Derren Litten with stars Siobhan Finneran and Steve Pemberton (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The seventh outing was the last featuring the Garvey family, which included dad Mick (Steve Pemberton), mum Janice (Siobhan Finneran), their children Chantelle (Hannah Hobley) and Michael (Oliver Stokes) and grandchild Coolio (played by Nathaniel and Nicholas Walker).

Should have ended when the Garveys left.

The viewer tweeted: "#Benidorm should have ended when the Garveys left instead of being dragged out for another three series. The show died a long and painful death.

"If it were me, I would have ended the show and done a spin-off based in the UK with Kenneth, Jacqueline and Liam. Come on @ITV!"

Writer Derren told them: "No, if it were you there wouldn't have been one [bleeping] laugh in any of the 74 episodes, [bleep]."

Some others agreed that series eight onwards wasn't as strong as what came before it.

What did other viewers think?

One said: "I agree it was never quite the same after the Garveys left #Benidorm."

Another tweeted: "Never the same after the Garveys" with a sad-face emoji.

I agree it was never quite the same after the Garvey's left #Benidorm — Mark Milner MK 11 🇬🇧 (@MarkMilner8) June 10, 2020

Never the same after the Garvey’s :( would have loved to see a spin off with them 3 would have been hilarious 😂😂 — Saffron mitchell (@SaffronL0ul0u) June 10, 2020

However, plenty of viewers found it hilarious.

One fan tweeted: #Benidorm, bloody funny! Repeated, but a breath of fresh air, and much-needed humour in today's world."

'Fabulous show'

Another on Twitter wrote, with laughing-crying emojis: "#Benidorm forgot how funny this is."

Someone else said: "It was so good watching #Benidorm tonight, I can relate to the characters in this fabulous show. It had me longing for the day I can get on a plane and get out there."

#Benidorm Bloody funny! Repeated, but a breath of fresh air, and much needed humour in today's world — Richard Corry (@RoxyRich) June 10, 2020

#Benidorm forgot how funny this is 🤣🤣 — Diana love (@DiddyDi68) June 10, 2020

It was so good watching #Benidorm tonight, i can relate to the characters in this fabulous show, it had me longing for the day i can get on a plane and get out there 🍹🍻 — Loz Argyle ⚓ (@ArgyleLoz) June 10, 2020

- Benidorm continues on Wednesday (June 17) at 9pm on ITV

