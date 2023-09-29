Two ITV shows are “competing” for Ben Shephard after the Good Morning Britain presenter swapped studios this week to co-host This Morning – and one of them is losing.

Ben proved to be a big hit with This Morning viewers, who said he was a “natural fit”. Many also demanded that he was made “permanent” on the programme.

As he returned to Good Morning Britain on Friday (September 29), the official Twitter account shared a clip of the team quizzing him about his time on the sofa alongside Holly Willoughby. The caption read: “We’re competing for @benshephard’s love and we are not winning,” alongside a laughing emoji.

Ben Shephard swapped studios and co-hosted This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby (Credit: ITV)

The video showed a snippet of Ben and Holly presenting together, as Ben said: “Look how happy I was!” His co-host Kate Garraway chimed in: “Brimming with happiness. Look at you – so relaxed and and casual in your little jumper.”

Kate went on to say that she heard Ben was given a “wonderful cheesecake” over at This Morning. Charlotte Hawkins then said: “What?! They’ve been bribing him with cheescake.”

Raving about his experience, Ben explained: “Not only do they look after you wonderfully, they cook amazing food during the show. Phil Vickery cooks an amazing Asian-inspired soup, Nisha with this amazing curry and Gino D’Acampo cooked the most extraordinary cheesecake. It was absolutely delicious.”

Good Morning Britain joked it was ‘not winning’ when it came to competing for Ben’s love (Credit: ITV)

Kate admits ‘We don’t want to be outdone!’

Kate responded: “I felt a little bit like, you know when your kids go round to someone else’s house, and go: ‘Oh Sophie’s mum makes amazing bolognese,’ that’s what it felt like for all of us.”

She then went on to say that they didn’t want to be “outdone”, before presenting Ben with their own cheescake.

We’re competing for @benshephard‘s love and we are not winning pic.twitter.com/B31rOE5Nd4 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 29, 2023

She joked: “The crew got it earlier so there wasn’t a huge amount left. So, we’ve got this one as well. I don’t know, is it any good?”

Looking less than impressed, Ben said: “Gino D’Acampo made the most delicious, no expense spared cheesecake, you’ve literally gone down to the local corner shop?” He added: “I tell you what, Holly Willoughby’s never been more attractive right now. But thank you everyone at Good Morning Britain.”

Kate Garraway presented Ben with a cheesecake (Credit: ITV)

It comes after Susanna Reid accused Ben of “cheating” on her. “You are on the wrong show!” she said as they presented Good Morning Britain together on Thursday (September 28).

He replied: “I have been moonlighting next door,” to which Susanna quipped: “I feel like you’ve been cheating. I saw you with another woman!”

