Ben Shephard pays tribute to Kate Garraway following brave GMB interview

Kate Garraway returned to the GMB studio for the first time since husband Derek Draper was taken ill today (July 8), and has been praised by Ben Shephard.

She joined Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan for a more in-depth conversation about his plight. She had previously spoken to the show in early June, after Derek was hit by coronavirus in March.

Kate Garraway revealed she would be back with Ben Shephard on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Alongside detailing Derek's current condition, how their children Darcey, 14, and Billy, 10, are coping and doctors' advice about the future, Kate revealed plans to return to work.

The 53-year-old told viewers she would be back on presenting duties on Monday, as Susanna, 49, and Piers, 55, begin their summer holiday.

And right alongside her will be colleague and close friend Ben Shephard, 44.

Ben and Kate have worked together for a long time (Credit: ITV)

Praise for Kate Garraway

Ben, watching the show from home, expressed his delight to see Kate back in the studio with a tweet.

"Don’t know about you but there’s something very right about seeing Kate Garraway on my TV," he wrote.

"After all the darkness there is some light, can't wait to be with her in the studio on @gmb on Monday.

Don't know about you but there's something very right about seeing @kategarraway on my tv! After all the darkness there is some light, cant wait to be with her in the studio on @gmb on Monday.

Kate revealed on Monday that doctors had told her she needed to start to get back to some normality.

And she confirmed to Susanna and Piers that she wanted to do it for her kids.

"Derek would not just be saying come back, he’d be saying, why haven’t you done it before?" she explained.

Kate says her returning to work is what Derek would want (Credit: Splash)

Derek Draper's last words to Kate Garraway

"As he got into the ambulance he said: 'Go inside and make them feel safe, because they’re going to be panicking about this.'

"That would be his priority. My job is to make them feel safe and make them feel that they have a future and a world and whatever happens with Derek.

"We hope and believe he can come back to us – but whatever happens, they have to feel they have a world.

"To see me getting on, they’re going to go back to school in September."

