GMB presenter Ben Shephard celebrated his 46th birthday on the programme today.

But he was told off by colleagues for a ‘low blow’ after making a joke about co-star Susanna Reid’s age.

Ben Shephard celebrated his birthday on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What did Ben Shephard say on GMB?

The presenter hosted today’s show (Friday December 11) with Alex Beresford and Charlotte Hawkins.

And attention soon turned to Ben’s birthday.

“I’ve had a lot of life and I’m getting a lot older,” he admitted.

“My boys in particular took great relish in telling me how much older I am than I was.”

“I wasn’t gonna say your age on air,” Alex said joking: “What is it?”

Alex laughed out loud when Ben mocked Susanna’s age (Credit: ITV)

How did Ben mock Susanna on GMB?

It was then Ben mocked Susanna’s age.

His GMB co-presenter celebrated her 50th birthday yesterday (Thursday December 10).

My boys in particular took great relish in telling me how much older I am than I was.

“It’s less than Susanna,” Ben quipped.

“That was a low blow!” Alex said.

Charlotte looked shocked and oohed and ahhhed, while Alex erupted into laughter.

Susanna Reid speaking about her death row documentary on Loose Women (Credit ITV)

What else has Susanna Reid been up to?

Last night Susanna presented a new episode of Death Row’s Women on ITV.

During the programme, she met with Darlie Routier in Texas.

The inmate is accused of killing her two children.

Appearing on Loose Women to promote the show, Susanna said she had received ’emotional’ support while making the documentary.

“I sat down in front of her, it gives me the chills even now. We are the same age… we are both the mothers of three boys,” she told the panel.

Asked if she had received emotional support, she said: “By the production team, yes, it is a very emotional experience, isn’t it?”

